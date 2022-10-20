HAMMOND - A 2-0 Senior Day win over Edwards-Knox earned the Hammond Girls Soccer (7-2) team the opportunity to clinch the NAC West Division title with a win at home against Harrisville on Friday. Lisbon completed its bid for a repeat title downing Harrisville 3-1 to finish at 7-2-1,
In other NAC West action Hermon-DeKalb shaded Heuvelton 1-0.
There was nothing easy about the Hammond win.
The Red Devils took a 1-0 lead in the second minute of the game when Laurel Vinch converted off an assist by Brianna McRoberts but did not net the all-important insurance goal until Ava Howie knocked home a rebound from point blank range in a scramble with just 1:09 remaining in the same.
In between the Cougar defense forced any number off sides with precise use of the off sides trap as a unit, weathered 10 Devil corner kicks and keeper Sohia Vachez (14) saves made series of leaping and sliding saves.
E-K also counter attacked Hammond’s offensive pressure as a unit and forced Red Devil sweeper Zoey Cunningham to make a series of open field breakups in all out sprint matchups with E-K striker Lily Lottie. Lottie chipped a shot off the goal with 11 minutes to play and Hammond goalie Landree Kenyon (12 saves) made decisive runs off her line to control lead passes into the penalty area.
“E-K really came to play and their fullbacks did a great job catching us offsides several times with their off-side trap.,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“But most of our games have been like that. Every team in our division is good and they have all scored nice wins and played tough.”
Following the game Coach Crosby and Hammond Principal Lauren Morley honored the seniors and family members on the Devil squad: Brooklyn Arquitt, Karissa Donnelly, Hailee Manning, Emily Gagnon, Brianna McRoberts, Laurell Vinch, Zoey Cunningham, Olivia Jewett and Sadey Sprabary.
Lisbon 3 - Harrisville 1: The Knights secured the victory in the resumption of a suspended game on Sept. 14 which resumed with 13:27 left in the first half. Ava Murphy opened the scoring with a goal from Abby Richardson and Murphy returned the favor setting up Richardson.
Ava Bearor answered for Harrisville cutting the lead to 2-1 at halftime.
Lisbon rounded out the scoring when Murphy scored a very composed goal off a beautiful through ball from Leah Warren with 26:45 to play.
Lisbon’s Grace Smith and Harrisville’s Meaghan Kackison both played well in goal.
H-D 1 - Heuvelton 0: Natalie Appel headed home a cross from Ellie McQuade on a perfectly timed connection to produce the only goal of the game at the 27:47 mark of the first half. Jayla O’Donnell stopped eight shots in the shutout and Hailey Rickett made five saves for Heuvelton.
“I am super proud of these girls. They’ve worked hard, have been committed to improve and each game in the late season has been a reward for that work and commitment. Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” said H-D Coach Erin Green.
“We had some good chances but we could not find the back of the net. We missed Katie Cunningham, who is still out with a concussion, up front. Hailey Rickett did a good job in net for us,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
