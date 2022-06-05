Basically everything.
That was the gist of Westhill Lacrosse Coach Mike LeVac’s answer when asked what his Warriors did extremely well in posting a 19-5 win over OFA in Saturday’s Class C regional championship game at Potsdam High School.
“We finished well, we found the open man and our defense and our goalie played very well,” said Coach LeVac after Westhill capitalized on early turnovers to take a 4-1 lead and opened an 11-3 margin at the half in advancing to the state semi-finals at SUNY Cortland.
“Most of our goals came off assists today. It was a great team effort.”
The Warriors’ offensive efficiency was led by Kyle Rosenberg who scored five goals with one assist on seven shots, Kyle Maccauli who buried four his five shots and passed out an assist and Owen Etellso who converted all four his shots.
Luke Gilmart constantly dashed and darted through the attack zone with and without the ball to deliver four goals and two assists and Emmett Starowicz passed out two assists.
Matt Mahor made five of his seven saves in a 7-2 second period pull-away and was also very active in transition counter attacks with outlet passes and quick runs out of the crease.
“They were bigger, faster and more physical than us. What we should take away from the game is that we have to get in the weightroom over the summer and work very hard,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy after the Devils’ 10-5 season ended in the first trip to the boys lacrosse states in school history..
“Moving up a class is very tough in the states but it was fun. We had six seniors on this team that I am going to miss. But we lost six guys last year and came back very strong. We had a very young defense this year. We have three back next year in Drew Blevins, Connor Brown and Lorenzo Rand and they are all just sophomores.”
Chase Jacobs scored two goals for OFA and Dylan Irvine delivered one goal and two assists. Drew Costello turned in a strong day giving OFA a 15-7 edge in draws, Brady Bullock scored single goal and Ian Sovie stopped 10 shots in goal.
