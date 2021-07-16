GOUVERNEUR - Gouverneur’s championship trio of Carter Baer, Vandavian Way and Zoe Griffith will be making the trek to Fargo ND, to compete in the 50th US Marine Corps Junior & 16U Nationals July 17 through July 23.
The Wildcat trio will be representing New York State while competing in the freestyle competition. Greco Roman is the other international style that will take place.
This national event is one of the largest and most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the United States.
The Gouverneur athletes will not be alone on this journey. Coach Joel Baer, Coach Mark Daily and Coach Dylan Morrison, along with family members will be making the journey to the Northern Midwest.
