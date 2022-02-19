GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Boys took the scrambling route to a 34-21 lead over OFA in the nightcap of two Section 10 Basketball Class B semi-final games staged before a standing room only crowd and at the Wildcats’ Gym.
But Coach John Free’s team was cool and calculated in the second half methodically working the ball inside where the Wildcats took full advantage of their length advantage to record a 70-42 win and end OFA’s Class B reign.
The crowd was involved animated throughout the evening which climaxed with the Wildcats following the Lady Wildcats through the portal to SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall for the Section 10 Class B title games which will be played on Thursday with Gouverneur vs Canton matchups in the girls (6 p.m.) and boys (7:45 p.m.) title games.
“All through practice we worked at getting the ball inside but in the first half we just took too many three-point shots. In the second half we did a great job getting the ball inside and converting,” said Coach Free after Gouverneur (13-8) advanced to the Section 10 Class B finals in Boys Basketball for the first time in 17 years.
“These guys have done a great job in three years. For our teams (boys and girls) to draw a crowd like this is really something.
NAC Central Division Canton (19-2) advanced to the title game in a 65-40 win over Potsdam (11-11).
Gouverneur 70, OFA 42: At Gouverneur, the second seeded Wildcats used patience as an implement to solve a tenacious OFA man to man defense and outscored the third seeded Blue Devils (6-14) 36-20 over the second and third quarters. Gouverneur extended its pull-away with a 19-11 fourth quarter where eight different players scored.
The Wildcats used a variety defenses after opening in a triangle-and-two against the high-scoring and high flying Justice McIntyre who tallied 37 points in a regular season finale win over Beekmantown. At the onset of the second half the Cats used an extended zone for two midcourt steals which dispelled OFA’s hopes for a comeback.
Guard Raine Rumble anchored the Gouverneur offense with 23 points with 11 in the second quarter. Caden Storie chipped in 17 points with 11 in the first quarter followed by Mark Tomford with nine and Ethan Platt with six.
Justin McIntyre netted 19 points for OFA followed by Andrew Loffler with eight and Shea Polniak and Ryan Mitchell chipped in six points each.
Rounding out the Gouverneur scoring were: Mason Witherhill (2), Kobe Storts (4), Jared Donaldson (2), Sully Rumble (3) and Cole Davis (2).
Canton 65, Potsdam 40: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, the team were tied at 8-8 midway through the first quarter before the Golden Bears closed out the first half by outscoring the Sandstoners 24-9 in building a commanding 32-17 halftime lead.
Chris Downs led the way for Canton with 23 points. Ayomi Odetoyinbo added 11 followed by Jonah Longshore with eight and Luke Wentworth with six. Sam Roiger, Ryan Jones and Zach VanBrocklin all fashioned four points, Cooper Ladouceur three and Jack Kerrigan the other two.
“Potsdam had a good game plan and played well. We did what we had to do to get the win and it will be great to get back to Maxcy Hall,” said Canton Coach Troy Lassial after the Bears stayed undefeated against NAC Central opponents.
Chris Downs had another great game for scoring 23 and I am sure he grabbed over 20 rebounds.”
Ansen Herrick paced the Potsdam effort with 11 points follwoed by Ian VanWagner with 10, Daniel Manor with six and Drago Jukic with five while Dylan LaMora and Theo Hughes both fashioned four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.