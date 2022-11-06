GOUVERNEUR — The offense of the Gouverneur Central football team put up modest numbers on Saturday as the Wildcats claimed the Section 10 Class C Championship at home with a 65-8 victory over St. Lawrence Central.
For a very good reason as the Wildcats’ coaching staff was concerned.
After quarterback Holden Stowell scored on a one-yard run and Vinny Thomas found the endzone from 10 yards out on the first two possessions, the 8-1 Wildcats’ defense delivered five scores in every way possible.
The Wildcats moved on to regional play in state tournament hosting Saranac Central which downed neighboring Saranac Lake 36-12 for the Section 7 Class B crown at OFA on Friday night at 7 p.m.
“Saranac Central has a lot of speed and they run the ball well. It should be a good game and we will be ready,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin as his team celebrated the victory on the hallowed grass of Frank LaFalce Field which included a team photo with the cheerleaders, pep band and everyone on the game day support staff.
“Playoff wins are what you work so hard for and they are so exciting. We brought up a lot of JV players and every JV player played. It is a just a great experience”
Defensive back Dan Thomas posted the first defensive score with a 30 yard pick six run for 22-0 first quarter lead.
Linebacker Gage Cornell followed by dropping an SLC (0-7) runner in the endzone two plays after the Larries’ Xavier Shattuck dropped a Wildcat runner on a fourth and one play at the SLC three yardline. The Wildcats took the ensuing free kick and made a short field march for a touchdown capped by a 15-yard run Noel LaPierre.
The defense went back on the offensive when Alex Ordway recovered a blocked punt in the endzone and Raine Rumble returned an interception six yards to the endzone to round out a 44-0 halftime lead which included one PAT kick by Brodie Burns, three singleton placements by Cameron Barbarito and a two-point conversion run by Cornell.
Drew Gates started the second half scoring by snatching a fumble out of the air and cruising 50 yards of open field to the endzone.
The Wildcats’ scoring was rounded with fourth quarter scoring runs of 34 yards by LaPierre and 18 yards by Connor Witherell and two PAT kicks by Barbarito.
SLC closed out the scoring and no running back could have deserved it more than Nathan White who ran through two tackle attempts at the line of scrimmage and rambled 44 yards down the side line to the front corner of the endzone.
He followed with a two-point conversion run to cap a second half where he gained 77 yards on five carries after being met in the backfield by Wildcats defenders play after play in the first half where he finished with minus 16 yards on 13 carries.
The Wildcats used an offense by committee formula led by LaPierre who rushed for 46 yards scoring two touchdowns and quarterback Holden Stowell who completed three of six passes for 46 yards including a 28-yard connection with Witherell in the second quarter.
GOUVERNEUR 65 - ST. LAWRENCE 8
First Quarter
G - Stowell on 1 run (Burns kick).
G - V. Thomas on 10 run (Cornell run).
G - G. Thomas on 30 interception return (Barbarito kick).
Second Quarter
G - Cornell safety.
G - LaPierre on 15 run (Barbarito kick).
G - Ordway recovery of blocked punt in endzone. (Barbarito kick)
G - Rumble on 34 interception return (kick failed).
Third quarter:
G - Gates on 50 yard return of a fumble (Barbarito kick).
Fourth Quarter
G - LaPierre on 34 run (Barbarito kick)
G-Witherell on 18 run (Barbairo kick)
S - White on 44 run (White run).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: S - White 18-61 1 TD, Wenzel 2-1, Shattuck 2-17, Ashley 1-0, LaBrake 7-12. G - Cornell 2-10, Lapierre 4-46 TD, V. Thomas 5-39 TD, Rumble 1-4, Stowell 3-9 TD, Aye 4-18, Witherell 1-18, Bowman 1-6, Hairston 1-40.
Passing: S - Wenzel 4x12-2 20. G - Stowell 3x6-0- 46.
Receiving: S - Beach 1-11, Ashley 1-3, White 2-6. G - LaPierre 1-15, Witherell 1-28, Simmons 1-3.
Records: St. Lawrence 0-7. Gouverneur 8-1.
