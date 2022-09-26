Noel LaPierre of Gouverneur collides with Massena’s Wyatt Monroe in Saturday’s NAC Football game in Gouverneur. Al St. Pierre/ Courier Observer.

GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur raced out to a 14-0 lead with its offense but needed second half defensive stops to secure a 21-14 win over a diehard Massena squad at Frank LaFlace Field on Saturday.

Massena allowed only one touchdown in the second half but the Wildcats, who have not lost a Northern Conference Football regular season game since 2015, held off a tenacious comeback effort by the Raiders.

