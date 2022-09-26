GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur raced out to a 14-0 lead with its offense but needed second half defensive stops to secure a 21-14 win over a diehard Massena squad at Frank LaFlace Field on Saturday.
Massena allowed only one touchdown in the second half but the Wildcats, who have not lost a Northern Conference Football regular season game since 2015, held off a tenacious comeback effort by the Raiders.
State-ranked Gouverneur (4-0), number 12 Class C, upped its NAC record to 2-0 and dropped Massena to 1-2.
“Massena is a very athletic team. They are well coached and have some key players that gave us fits throughout the game. We had a lot of penalties that we usually don’t have that almost cost us. That is something we need to get better at. It happens. In the end, our guys figured out how to finish and we were able to sneak out a win against a very good team,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
“We will start fresh Monday and get ready for another athletic team in Canton. We are proud of our guys. We love our crowd and appreciate the support they give us.”
Vincent Thomas (20-186) ignited the flying Gouverneur start with a 13-yard scoring run 1:28 into the game and Brodie Burns followed with the first of three PAT kicks. The Wildcats upped their margin to 14-0 with 6:12 left in the first quarter on a Noel LaPierre seven-yard scoring run set up by a Gunner Simmons interception.
Massena clawed back into contention when quarterback Connor Eastwood scored on a one-yard plunge with 10:30 left in the first half after connecting with DeShawn Walton (3-47) for a 32-yard pass completion. Noah Park followed with the first of two PAT kicks.
The Wildcats answered with 6:34 remaining in the half with a 19-yard touchdown run by Thomas. The Raiders rallied again to cut the difference to 21-14 with 8:18 left in the game when Walton took a screen pass from Eastwood 13 yards to the endzone. Colden Hardy played a key role in the Massena offense rushing for 87 yards on 15 carries.
The Wildcats then had to weather some anxious moments while recovering an onsides kick in a scramble and will return to league action on Friday in a 4:15 p.m. start in Canton. The Raiders will travel to Adirondack Central for a nonleague game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
