Sparked by Justice McIntyre, who scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the second and third quarters, OFA made a concerted comeback trying to compensate for a 19-8 first quarter deficit in Tuesday’s NAC Central Boys Basketball contest with Gouverneur.
The Blue Devils whittled the Wildcats lead to 22-26 with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter but the Wildcats closed the half on a timely 6-1 run for a 32-23 lead where Jared Donaldson converted an offensive rebound just before the buzzer.
Donaldson delivered another putback in the final second of third quarter for a 48-36 lead and a prelude of the fourth quarter where the Wildcats used nine points by guard Raine Rumble to trigger a fast-breaked filled 20-10 advantage to a 68-46 victory.
In a nonleague contest in Canton, the host Golden Bears prevailed 39-30 in a defensive-minded 39-30 victory over Heuvelton. In another nonleague game Harrisville stayed undefeated on the season in a 51-43 win over Colton-Pierrepont.
Gouv 68 - OFA 46: Justice McIntyre’s 26-point effort featured a 14-16 evening at the foul line and nine straight free throw conversions in the second half for OFA after drawing fouls in the lane. Rumble buried two 3s and use well devised drives to the hoop in a 24-point effort for the Wildcats (3-0 NAC Central, 6-1) who gained a decisive advantage in the low blocks where Donaldson and Ethan Fitzgerald combined for 16 and 11 points and Ethan Pratt dropped in six in the first half. Gunner Simmons (4), Nolan Reed (3) and Koebe Stoerts (4) rounded out the Wildcats’ scoring.
Shea Polniak and Brady Bullock each tallied four points for OFA (1-3 NAC Central, 2-7) and Alex Mitchell, Alex Worden, Lucca LaBella, Jake Farley and Ryan Mitchell all chipped in two.
The OFA JVs used the productive inside-outside combination center Ian Rose who worked the lane for 20 points and guard Blake Morrill who buried four 3-pointers in a 22-point effort to anchor a 56-35 victory over Gouverneur. Drake Desormeaux led Gouverneur with 11 points.
Other scoring for OFA came from: Noah White 4, Logan VanGorden 2, Jack Pike 2, Michael Myers 2 and Kaleb Dawley 4.
In a meeting of two teams coming off holiday tournament wins, where points came at premium, Canton (6-5) used a 10-4 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure a 39-30 win. Luke Wentworth scored five of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Ryan Jones went 4-4 from the foul line to finish with seven points.
Eyilayomi Otetintoybo scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter and grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked five shots. James Bailey tallied three points and Elias Snyder added two.
Chris Ashlaw led the Bulldogs (4-2) with 14 points, Nate Mashaw scored six points and Jake Venette tallied five points with five rebounds. Connor Phillips scored four points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Lucas Thornhill and Rhys Brossoit each added two points.
Harrisville 53, C-P 41: Tanner Sullivan tossed through 24 points as the Pirates (10-0) built a 28-18 halftime lead then held off the Colts (2-6) for the win. Aiden Chartrad added nine points toward the winning effort. Nolan Sullivan and Brennan Loos chipped in six apiece followed by Joe Shepard wit four and Liam Winters with two.
Harlee Besio and Eric Friedel anchored the C-P offense with 18 and 17 points respecticvely while Cody Francis and Ian Graham each tallied four.
