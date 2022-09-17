MADRID — Youth was certainly not wasted on the young at Friday’s NAC East Girls Soccer game between host Madrid-Waddington and Colton-Pierrepont.
Two sophomores and a freshman produced all six goals as the Colts opened a 4-1 halftime margin and tallied two goals in the second half to gain a 6-1 victory. All of the goals came off assists
Sophomore Hailey Delaney scored the first two goals of the game and turned a sharp angle cross to another sophomore in Kaitlyn Houston who delivered one goal and two assists in the contest.
“We passed the ball very well today. We did things the right way,” said Coach Bogart.
Freshman Arianna Clark also scored for C-P Coach Craig Bogart making a return to his alma mater. Hailey Friedel, Riley Cole and Logan LaShomb also assisted on a goal and Kendall LaMora turned aside six saves.
Grace Plumley scored the M-W goal off a pass from Lane Ruddy and Alaina Armstrong produced a series of athletic stops in her nine saves.
“We just had too many turnovers at midfield and they passed the ball very well and had girls crossing the ball with either foot,” said M-W Coach Justin Richards.
“We have to play more consistently that will come with better communication. We have to work on that.”
In NAC Volleyball action M-W downed Clifton-Fine 3-1 for a 3-1 record.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.