Two of the most exciting young players in the Northern Conference enjoyed prolific outings on Saturday as host Lisbon and Potsdam advanced to the championship game of the Jim Darcy Memorial Tournament this afternoon.
Lisbon 79 - H-D 40: Cooper Rutherford poured in an old school 36 points, with no 3-pointers, as Lisbon rolled to an opening victory and an NAC West win in the Darcy Memorial Tournament against Hermon-DeKalb.
Rutherford scored 12 points in the first quarter as the Knights took a 20-7 lead and then broke loose for 123 more in a 27-9 run which answered a 29-19 comeback bid by H-D.
Connor Flack contributed 17 points for the Golden Knights (2-2), and Lucas Gravelin and Isaiah White each added nine points. Other scoring came from: Calebe Hayden (6) Coby Mills (2).
David White continued as the Hermon-DeKalb (3-2) scoring leader with 18 points which included 4 3s. Emerson McQuade and Nolan Locy combined for eight and seven points with other scoring coming from Michael Maurer (3), Nolan Carr (2) and Owen Green (2),
Potsdam 97 - Morristown 27: Ian Van Wagner scored 39 points with four 3s to lead Potsdam’s offense. Theo Hughes added 13 points as the Sandstoners received scoring from 10 players.
Dominic Perretta and Kameron Toland each scored eight points for Morristown followed by Walker Belisle (4), Grant Brunet (4) and Joe Wrobel (2)..
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.