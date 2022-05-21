OGDENSBURG — A maximum in mileage and leadership.
That is what Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen and Canton’s Nick Lyndaker rendered to lead their teams to the respective girls and boys championships at the 98th annual Van Dusen Memorial Invitational on Saturday at OFA. Both were honored with the Outstanding Runner Awards of the meet, which also won a race itself, completing its last events at the onset of a heavy thunderstorm.
Dinneen, Norwood-Norfolk’s Clemson-bound NCAA Division I recruit, led the 2,000-meter steeplechase to open the meet and then reeled off a 800, 1,500, 3,000-meter trifecta where teammate Sharon Colbert took second in all three races. Colbert also combined with Rachel Hewey, Madison Carista and Allie Snell on Norwood-Norfolk’s first-place 3,200-meter relay.
Once her day on the track was done, Dinneen raced around the infield supporting her teammates and taking pictures of them on the awards stand.
“That is just the way Maddie is, she is special. She is always supporting her teammates and the younger athletes,” said Norwood-Norfolk coach Kent Fetter. “I remember when she was a seventh grader she ran at (St. Lawrence University) in the 800 and came within three seconds the school record set by Leslie Revier in 1986.”
The Flyers finished with a 133.50-125 margin over Saranac Central to win a second straight team title. Potsdam placed third at 86.50.
“I had never done those four races in one meet but I did it to get points for my team. Meets are all about the team and when you get to the states that is all about the individual,” said Dinneen, who fell one second short of matching her meet record in the 2,000 steeplechase set last year.
“I really love the Van Dusen. It is a great meet,” she said. “And it was great to run with Sharon Colbert in three events and be part of a great team.”
Lyndaker, who will continue his running career at St. Lawrence University, also forged a rare 800, 1,600, 3,200-meter triple and followed it up by running on the Bears’ first place 3,200-meter relay. He teamed with fellow senior Max Finley and Lisbon Central senior Miles Gendebien to lead Canton’s bumper crop of points in the distance events and first place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Vincent Nelson-Fuse rounded out the 3,200 unit, and Hayden Bregg and Chris Downs Jr. completed the 1,600 unit.
Highlighting the day was a 1-2-3 finish by Lyndaker, Gendebien and Finley in the 800. Finley opened the meet with a Golden Bear highlight, winning the 3,000 steeplechase.
“(Nick and Max) have been such a strong influence on me. When I came in in the spring these guys are running 2:01 800s and I am running 2:30s,” said Gendebien, who excels at soccer and basketball at Lisbon.
Canton also gained a tie for first place in the high jump from Vincent Nelson-Fuse in winning its first Van Dusen boys title in 20 years.
“I love every single one of these guys. Nick and Max set the tone and we do things a little different here. We give out goofy awards and just have a lot of fun.” said Canton coach Greg Kiah. “We get a lot athletes who excel in other sports. Who wouldn’t want to be part of something like this?”
Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick was also something special, winning four individual events. He was honored as the Outstanding Male jumper after winning the long jump, the triple jump, the 100 and 400 in a display of impressive athleticism.
He will attend Clarkson University in the fall and plans to shift his athletic focus to intramural volleyball.
““Today I think my best event was the triple jump where I was right around the school record,” Herrick said.
Herrick led the Potsdam boys to a second place finish with 109.50 points and the Sandstoner boys and girls to a second place finish in the overall scoring with 196 points behind Saranac Central’s 213.
Other individual award recipients on the day were: Outstanding Female Jumper Azarya Raper of Indian River, who won the triple jump and placed third in the long jump; Outstanding Male Thrower Davin Dewaine, who won the shot put and took second in the discus throw; Outstanding Female Thrower Jean-Pierre Desiree of Saranac, who won the shot put and took second in the discus throw; Outstanding Female Hurdler Hailey Marcellus of Madrid-Waddington, who combined with teammate Maddie Armstrong for a 1-2 finish in the 100 hurdles and took third in the 400 hurdles; and Outstanding Male Hurdler Aiden Langdon of Malone, who led the 110 intermediate hurdles and took second in the 400 meter hurdles.
Other individual winners on the day were: Saranac’s Sarah Lavigne in the 100 dash where teammate Paige Ubl took second; Chris St. Andrews of Potsdam in the boys 400 hurdles; Izzy Shatraw of Potsdam in the girls 400 hurdles; Adyson King of Malone in the girls 400 and 200; Aaron Binion of Massena in the boys 200; Marissa LeDuc, who teamed with Madalyn Wynik for a 1-2 Saranac finish, in the girls long jump; Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines and Grace Damiani of Saranac, who shared girls high jump honors; Branden Ashley of Saranac in the boys discus throw; and Madrid-Waddington’s Kaitlyn Putman in the girls discus throw.
