Three different boys teams have won the last three Section 10 varsity outdoor track championships.
Canton Central begins the season as defending champion after keeping Potsdam from repeating last spring while Malone saw a 10-year reign end with its run to the 2019 crown.
Add into the mix, a Massena team looking to build on the momentum of a breakthrough indoor season that saw the Red Raiders go undefeated in claiming their first-ever Northern Athletic Conference and sectional championships this past winter, and the 2023 outdoor track season boasts multiple contenders for top honors this spring.
Both Potsdam and Norwood-Norfolk are slated to host NAC season-opening meets at 4:30 p.m. today.
A total of 10 teams are set to compete this spring, including Canton, Malone, Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, OFA and Salmon River. The Section 10 Championships are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, and Friday, June 2, at Tupper Lake Central. The NYSPHAA Championships are set for June 9-10 at Middletown Central.
Head coach Tom Oldenburgh, who guided the Red Raiders to their unprecedented indoor season, retains the core of that championship team while adding a strong group of newcomers.
The Flyers feature a strong veteran core led by seniors Lance Bradley, Anthony Fiacco and Ethan King.
POTSDAM, N-N SET TO CLASH
Only three points have seperated the Potsdam and Norwood-Norfolk varsity girls outdoor track teams at the previous two Section 10 Championship meets.
And, with both squads boasting incredible numbers and outstanding veteran talent, the 2023 NAC season has the potential for another tight race.
Potsdam enters as the defending sectional champion after going undefeated during the 2022 regular season along with Gouverneur, with the two schools not matching up against each other in a dual meet. The Sandstoners also won the sectional title in 2019 before the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020 season.
Both Potsdam and N-N, which won sectionals in 2021, are slated to host NAC season-opening meets at 4:30 p.m. today
The Section 10 Championships are scheduled for June 1, and June 2 at Tupper Lake Central. The NYSPHAA Championships are scheduled for June 9-10 at Middletown Central.
A total of 10 teams are set to compete this spring including Canton, Massena, Malone, Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, OFA and Salmon River.
The Sandstoners feature a talented core from the team that put together a second straight undefeated indoor track championship season this past winter. Top competitors include; Lindy Betrus, Meridyth Clark, Elizabeth Davidson, Millicent Dean, Isabella Shatraw, Mary Elizabeth Steinrotter, Stephanie Andreescu, Emma Brosell, Sarah El Labban, Aliena Grainger, Jaedyn Rutledge, and Sadie Williams.
Norwood-Norfolk, led by veteran coach Kent Fetter, looks to contend with a lineup that consists of nearly 40 competitors.
Senior long distance standout Sharon Colbert, a Parishville-Hopkinton Central student who competes for N-N as part of a merger agreement, is expected to play a lead role along with classmates Olivia Reiter and Kylie Tebo.
