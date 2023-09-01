PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River girls volleyball team is in this season for the long haul.
They have prepared for the long bus rides. They know they won’t know anyone on the other teams. They will see new cities and towns, places they have never been. They are ready.
“I have everything on my phone, Netflix, Disney Plus,” said three-year varsity starter Sydney Carbone of passing the time during the Warriors’ newly expanded road trips.
It’s worth it, they say, for the sport they play, for this year and in the years to come.
Indian River begins its first volleyball season in the Northern Athletic Conference on Tuesday, with a home match against Canton. The Warriors, two-time defending Frontier League “A” Division champions, have moved from the Section 3 league and playing the sport in the winter to Section 10’s NAC and playing in the fall, all for the increased opportunities available.
Competing in the NAC, a larger league, will provide more matches for the Warriors plus the biggest bonus of the move and what sparked the change, the potential to compete in the state tournament. The New York Public High School Athletic Association’s volleyball championships take place in the fall. Teams that play in the winter, as about two-thirds of Section 3 teams do, advance as far as sectionals and the season ends there.
“I think the girls who have played for a number of years and understand the importance of being able to move on and setting goals and being able to get past a certain goal, they’re really excited,” said 11-year Indian River head coach Alyssa Sidmore. “I think a lot of people in general didn’t really understand or didn’t know that when you play volleyball in the winter, sectionals is as far as you can go ... It’s equal opportunity, the girls deserve to play more and the girls should be able to advance and play, hopefully, past sectionals.”
The players on Indian River’s veteran-laden squad understand the reasons behind the shift and approach it with excitement and a few understandable jitters.
I’m excited, I’m excited to see new competition and I’m hoping the team is as well,” said Carbone, a junior. “We seem to be working really hard and we’re ready to go.”
The Warriors feel like pioneers and with that comes the sense of venturing into the unknown.
“When we would play in the winter, I would know what to expect because I have friends from other teams there, but now that we’re playing in the fall, I don’t know anybody,” said Indian River senior setter Lillian De Alba.
The trade-off, while new and unfamiliar at the start, could lead to greater heights for the program. The traditional goals, to bond as a team, win matches and win the league have added another significant level.
“That’s always the goal, let’s win sectionals, let’s go to regionals and states,” Sidmore said.
The Warriors’ first road match is at Clifton-Fine, about an hour trip from the Indian River campus. That equals the previous longest trip that Indian River took while in the Frontier League, against South Lewis, in Turin. There will be longer trips, too. Massena is an hour-and-a-half away and Malone is almost two. Indian River faces both — the only two Class A teams in the league besides Indian River — on the road.
“It’s very interesting because I know when we would play in winter, we would just drive like 20 to 45 minutes, and now we have to drive like one to two hours,” said De Alba, who picked up volleyball after watching her father play. “It’s going to be longer rides, but at least we get to bond more.”
The Warriors will play in the NAC West, with Canton, Clifton-Fine, Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, Ogdensburg Free Academy and Potsdam. They face each of those teams twice. They play the East schools once for a total of 18 regular-season matches, four more than last year’s 13-1 team played in the 10-team Frontier League.
They also will play those matches in September and October with little concern that snow will affect the schedule.
“We have more games this season,” Carbone said. “A lot of our games last season got canceled because of all the snow and it was hard to travel, and this year we don’t have to worry about it. We’re going to be traveling a lot and experiencing different types of volleyball because we have so many more games and competing against teams we’ve never competed against.”
The move from the winter to the fall became official last spring but it started years prior. Sidmore took over the varsity squad in 2013, a program that achieved one win in 2012 and two wins her first year leading the team.
A former standout in the sport at Watertown High School, the Indian River coach focused on building a consistent competitive program, but she said that playing in the fall had been in the back of her mind.
“Ideally I would love to be in the Frontier League, playing in Section 3, but we felt like we owed the girls in volleyball and the program to move to play in the fall,” she said, “and I guess we were like the pioneers of the Frontier League because no one else really wanted to go or couldn’t get everyone on board. We were very lucky, we got supported by everybody, our athletic director, our superintendent and then obviously asking to join Section 10, and, thankfully, we were accepted.”
The Warriors boast a veteran crew with seven seniors and five juniors, highlighted by all-star senior libero Ryleigh Fleming, as well as De Alba, outside hitter Carbone, senior middle blocker/right-side hitter Alyssa Ojeda and junior outside hitter/middle blocker Addison Smith.
“We’re very close, we talk all the time, we communicate a lot, practice definitely brings us closer together and we have team bonding outside of volleyball,” Carbone said.
By the time the Warriors finish their final regular-season match at home against Potsdam on Oct. 26, they will know where they stand, through all the travel and new acquaintances, in a milestone season. But there will be at least one more trip, whether they advance to states in Glens Falls or not.
“We want to take a bus to states regardless of if we’re there or not this year,” Sidmore said. “Because we want the girls to experience it and see this is the goal, this is where we want to be and how awesome it is that we’re finally able to possibly get there and compete there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.