OGDENSBURG — Chris Sargent came to an open-mat session for the Ogdensburg Free Academy wrestling program at the invitation of OFA modified coach Zach Sweeney just before the start of high school practices.
Sargent who is the Strength and Conditioning Coach at SUNY Potsdam and owner of Sarge’s 3S Specific Sports Training, came to instruct the Blue Devils wrestlers but he also came to learn.
“I am always learning and I gained a great appreciation for wrestlers this summer working with Iowa State wrestlers. It was humbling,” said Sargent, who is looking to incorporate wrestling technique into his jiu-jitsu attack after winning a medal in his division of his first tournament in the martial arts regime.
“Wrestling is the first sport that man did. This sport dates a long way back,” he said.
After offering a presentation on ways that the wrestlers could better utilize the “tools in their toolbox,” Sargent, a former football standout at OFA and at the collegiate level, stayed and ran through drills with the Blue Devils.
In his presentation he spoke on the way wrestlers could improve their strength, stamina and flexibility through stretching, breathing, nutrition, weight training and proper sleep habits.
Sargent has studied sleep science intensely in recent years and has offered presentations to educators all over the state.
“Sleep, breathing and stretching are so important and a lot of it starts with sleep,” he said. “As an athlete you can’t expect to be at your best if don’t get the proper hours of deep sleep. I stress proper sleep so much that people call me the sleep guy.
“There are many ways to improve sleep habits. It has been proven that washing your face is so important. Your hands and face are areas which react with hot water to promote good sleep.”
Sargent also guided the wrestlers through well-received stretching sessions where the wrestlers indicated that they could feel a difference.
“The wrestlers definitely bought into what Sarge was saying. They have been sticking with it in practice,” said Sweeney, who along with Rick Ledwith, assists OFA varsity coach Bill Mitchell.
The Devils enjoyed a definite boost in numbers for the 2022-23 season, which opens at home against Gouverneur on Wednesday.
The Devils’ lineup features three wrestlers with Section 10 Division II titles on their resume in Archie Green at 280, Brayden Wall at 126 and Ashtyn Amo at 130. OFA will also feature two female wrestlers in Summer Jenks on the varsity and Ainsleigh Amo on the modified team.
“Having two girls in the program is really great. It is a growing sport and there are opportunities for college scholarships,” Mitchell said.
“I am very impressed with wrestlers and I will definitely come and watch these guys and girls,” said Sargent who called his present position at SUNY Potsdam a dream job.
“I can’t believe I get paid for what I do. I actually get paid to lift weights,” Sargent said.
“I design specific training plans for each team and work individually with the athletes. The biggest thing I have to impress on them is the value of rest and recovery after workouts.”
Sargent made his way back to his native north country after serving as the head varsity football coach at Walden Grove High School in Arizona.
“In football you might have 50 guys but only like five percent of the players were truly dedicated. I decided that I wanted to work with those five percent people all the time,” Sargent said.
“My wife then told me to get my masters degree in exercise science and do that. I got my Masters in Exercise Science at Concordia University in Minnesota and soon after I did, I got a call from basketball coach Jim Bethel about the job at SUNY Potsdam. It couldn’t have worked out any better.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.