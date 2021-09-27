LISBON — Emily Jordan was been involved in the FC Freeze Youth Soccer training ever since she was old enough to take part in the program.
Her first coach in the Freeze Program was SUNY Potsdam Women’s Soccer Coach Mark Misiak who saw something special in the future Lisbon Central senior right away and told her that she would play for him some day.
That day will be next fall.
Last week, Jordan, one of the premier snipers and creative playmakers in Section 10, committed to play for the SUNY Potsdam Lady Bears at a gathering with her Lisbon teammates, family and friends. The daughter of Chris and Katie Jordan has shown a true talent and love for the sport ever since pick up games in gatherings with a very large and very athletic extended family featuring any number of standout Lisbon student-athletes across two generations.
“I guess he was right” said Jordan about the casual conversation when Coach Misiak encouraged her to set playing college soccer as one of her goals and hopefully play fore SUNY Potsdam.
Misiak has been the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at SUNY Canton since 2011 and also serves as the college’s Director of Athletics.
“I am excited to play at SUNY Potsdam. I like the coaches and the school and I like their education program,” said Jordan who related that she plans pursue a career in teaching.
“When I came up to the varsity as an eighth grader I was greatly influenced by the junior class at that time and the next year when they were seniors. That was a very good group of players but they needed another scorer,” said Jordan. “I saw that if I worked hard that I could be a scorer and things worked out really well. Playing with the older girls really helped me and I haver played soccer anywhere I could.”
As a senior, Jordan has led the Lady Knights to a flying start. They posted a third straight championship at the OFA Tournament and have won their first four NAC West games highlighted by stopping a long winning streak by Hammond in the division in a 3-1 decision where Jordan scored the first goal and assisted on the next two.
“We are playing very well and we just want to keep it going,” she said.
Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau feels that moving on to Potsdam will be a natural progression for the Knights’ All-NAC West selection.
“Emily has been talking about playing college soccer since I met her and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She’s got the skill and the heart to be an amazing addition to the Potsdam program,” said Coach LaBeau. “I look forward to watching her finish out her senior year and at the next level.”
