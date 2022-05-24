The OFA Softball and Baseball teams are headed for different destinations for Section 10 Class B Tournament openers on Monday.
The Lady Devils will travel to Gouverneur for semi-final action while baseball squad will host Potsdam in 4 vs 5 seed game.
The two teams also travelled in different directions playing their NAC Central Division finales on Saturday. The softball squad secured a 15-9 Senior Day win at home against Salmon River and the baseball team fell at Canton 14-4.
SOFTBALL
OFA 15 - Salmon River 9: Pitcher Bailey Friot held SR to three runs through six innings before the Shamrocks scored six unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning. Friot also tripled and scored four runs for the Devil offense which took advantage of several walks with a double by Myah Myers and singles by Hannah Gardner, Paige Pinkerton and Brooke Barr.
Before the game a Senior “Morning” ceremony was held honoring five college bound seniors: Brinley Frederick (LeMoyne), Bailey Friot (Medaille College), Hannah Gardner (JCC), Paige Pinkerton (SUNY Potsdam) and Katherine Smith (LeMoyne).
Aubre Mitchell King doubled for SR and Layla Snyder singled twice.
Canton 16 - Massena 1: Ava Hoy struck out 10 in four innings of work and recorded two hits at the plate as the Golden Bears downed the Red Raiders in an NAC Central game at Canton. Tessa Alguire pitched one inning with two strikeouts.
Lucy DeCoteau went 3-for-4 for Canton (17-0, 12-0) and Hoy, Sydnee Francis, Courtney Peters and Cate DeCoteau .
Lia Lazare singled for Massena (6-8, 6-6).
BASEBALL
Canton 14 - OFA 4: The Devils were held scoreless after scoring four runs in the first inning. The Bears scored nine runs in the second inning and Sam Roiger cruised to the pitching win. Nate Romano singled and doubled, Daven LaFaver singled twice and Scotty Ahlfeld, David Zuhlsdorf, Erich Zuhlsdorf and Luke Wentworth all singled.
Eleven players hit safely for OFA led by three singles from Aaron Ellis. Seth Sholette and Gannon Kelly singled twice, Ryan Mitchell doubled and Jake Farley delivered a single and a sacrifice fly. Alex Mitchell, Dylan Sovie, Collin Brenno, Ryan Warchol, Madden West and Dave Denner also singled.
