DEKALB JUNCTION — Steadied by Noah Locy’s nine points Hermon-DeKalb was able to stay in range when Cooper Rutherford scored 15 first quarter points sparking Lisbon to a 26-18 first quarter lead in Thursday’s NAC West Boys Basketball game. But the Green Demons were unable to keep pace when Rutherford delivered 16 in a 23-3 Golden Knights’ (4-2 NAC West) run which led to a 79-39 victory.
Rutherford finished with a career high 43 points and Connor Flack and Isaiah White followed with 18 and 11 points. A.J. Donaldson and Connor Bell added three and two points to the win
