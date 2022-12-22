Severely undermanned because of illness and injury, the OFA wrestling team produced a very fast start against Malone in an NAC home match on Wednesday night.

The Devils won the first four bouts of the night but the Huskies ran the table for the rest of the evening as Logan Robideau (145) posted a technical fall, Cooper Funk (189) and Tanner King (118) delivered pins and the Huskies received six forfeits posting a 53-21 victory.

