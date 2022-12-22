Severely undermanned because of illness and injury, the OFA wrestling team produced a very fast start against Malone in an NAC home match on Wednesday night.
The Devils won the first four bouts of the night but the Huskies ran the table for the rest of the evening as Logan Robideau (145) posted a technical fall, Cooper Funk (189) and Tanner King (118) delivered pins and the Huskies received six forfeits posting a 53-21 victory.
The match was OFA’s final action before the Christmas and New Year Holiday Break.
OFA’s points came on a pin by Kierce Whitney over Spencer Rabideau at 126 pounds, a 10-5 decision by Ashtyn Amo over Luke Pearsall at 145 pounds and forfeits to Brayden Wall at 132 and Collin Brenno at 138.
“We just have a lot of people out with illness right now and we hope to get them back soon. Archie Green will also be coming back from his knee injury,” said OFA Coach Bill Mitchell.
126: Kierce Whitney (O) over Spencer Rabideau (Mal) (Fall 3:00) 132: Brayden Wall (O) over (Mal) (For.) 138: Collin Brenno (O) over (Mal) (For.) 145: Ashtyn Amo (O) over Luke Pearsall (Mal) (Dec 10-5) 152: Isaac Cromp (Mal) over (O) (For.) 160: Logan Robideau (Mal) over Marko Skamperle (O) (TF 17-2 0:00) 172: Cayden Carter (Mal) over (O) (For.) 189: Cooper Funk (Mal) over Peyton Worden (O) (Fall 0:19) 215: Edin Cecunjanin (Mal) over (O) (For.) 285: Damian Perrea (Mal) over (O) (For.) 102: Liam Harte (Mal) over (O) (For.) 110: Joshua Stevens (Mal) over (O) (For.) 118: Tanner King (Mal) over Braxton Kendall (O) (Fall 0:31)
