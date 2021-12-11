MORRISTOWN — A 20-5 first quarter run and the ability to stem a second half rally by Hammond propelled host Morristown past its neighboring NAC West rival, 57-41 in the first round of the Jeff Stout Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Hammond pulled within two points in the third quarter but the Morristown defense key a decisive answer.
Morristown will meet Gouverneur, which edged Tupper Lake 73-70 on Friday, in Saturday’s championship game.
Aaron Woodcock tallied 31 points as the Green Rockets noted a 2-0 start to NAC West play under first year coach Jake VanArnam. The Rockets suffered a major personell loss in the game as Tristin Simmons suffered a leg injury.
“Losing Tristin was very tough and we aren’t sure when he will be back. Jared Young stepped into his position and did a nice job. Overall we did a nice job,” said Coach VanArnam.
Ethan Graveline tallied eight points for the Rockets and Simmons and Jack Evans each finished with six. Young (3), Macaulay Ritchie (1) and Nick Webb (2) rounded out the MCS scoring.
Logan Jones tallied 13 points with nine rebounds to lead a balanced offense for Hammond which also included seven points and five rebounds by Kenon Gardner, six points and six rebounds by Dominic Perretta, eight points by Terrin Rosenbarker and seven points, eight rebounds and six rebounds by Kam Toland.
