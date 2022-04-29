Gouverneur used a barrage of late inning hits to secure high scoring NAC Central Division wins at the adjoining OFA Baseball and Softball diamonds on Thursday.
In baseball, the Wildcats broke up a 0-0 tie in resounding fashion when Jude Wilson crushed a three-homerun over the leftfield fence in the top of the fourth inning and went to hand OFA a 12-0 loss in its season opener.
In softball the Lady Wildcats scored six runs in the sixth inning to anchor a 13-6 over OFA.
Gouverneur 12 - OFA 0: Connor Wood struck out 10 and walked just one batter in a concise two-hit shutout for the 2-0 Wildcats. Gabe Wainwright tripled and singled, Nolan Reed doubled twice, Holden Stowell singled twice for the Wildcats and Riley Shepherd and Kobe Stoerts singled.
Camden Griffith and Seth Sholette singled for OFA’s hits.
“Alex Mitchell pitched well for us, walking only two but after the homerun Gouverneur just kept getting hits,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy who will have his team at home on Sunday to host Canton, Edwards-Knox and Northeastern Clinton in the annual Jim Pinkerton Tournament.
First round games at 1 p.m. will see OFA meet Canton in an NAC Central and E-K, off to a 2-0 start in the NAC West, will face NCCS.
Canton gained a key early season Central Division win over Salmon River 12-5 on Thursday.
Canton 12 - SR 5: The Golden Bears (4-1 overall, 2-1 division) built a 9-0 lead behind Canton pitcher David Zuhlsdorf who struck out eight in the first four innings and did not allow a hit until Kade Cook doubled to start the fourth inning.
“Overall we hit the ball much better tonight than we have in the past,” Canton coach Matt Caufield said. “We didn’t leave as many guys on base. David threw another really-nice game and, for the most part, we played pretty good defense.”
Canton’s offense was led by the bottom part of the order.
Ninth hitter Lane Rayburn went 2-for-3, stole a base and drive in two runs.
Davin LaFaver went 2-for-3 with a triple. Jared Rollins drove in two runs with a single in a three-run inning for SR and Cook and Dylan Johnson both finished with two hits.
SOFTBALL
Gouverneur 13 - OFA 6: Raelin Burns pitched a complete game and drilled a homerun, triple and a single to provide a two-way anchor for the Wildcats. Lia Canell and Julia McIntyre stroked a double and two singles, Jenika Richards doubled and singled and Katlelyn Clancy and Peyton Mussaw both singled twice.
Katherine Barkley singled three times for OFA. Bailey Friot doubled and singled, Myah Myers also doubled and Taylor Dashaw, Paige Pinkerton and Abby Raven all singled.
“We have to make more plays and do a much better job running the bases,” said OFA Coach Mark Henry.
