Add four more jewels to the Hammond Lady Red Devils New York State Class D Basketball Crown.
Junior center-forward Landree Kenyon has been honored as the Class D Player of the Year for her multi-faceted leadership and she was joined on the all-state selections by three of her teammates.
Kenyon averaged 23.2 and 14.1 rebounds per game and was previously honored as the NAC West Division MVP and the Northern Conference MVP on the Watertown Times All-North team.
She was joined on the First Team of the Class D selections by guard Ava Howie who averaged 21.5 points per game. Center-forward Sadey Sprabary, who averaged 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, was named to the seventh team and forward Hailee Manning (10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds) was named to the 10th team.
The depth of the Class D ranks in Section 10 was shown in the inclusion of 14 players on the all-state selections. All 14 all-state selections will return next season.
Hermon-DeKalb’s sophomore guard Olivia Simser (18.2 ppg) made the third team along with Lisbon’s freshman guard Allison Bell (22.9 ppg). Chateaguay’s junior center Kaelyn Morgan (10.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg) made the fourth team, a pair of guards in Heuvelton junior Rylin McAllister (14.4 ppg) and Chateaugay eighth grader Irelynn LaPlante (11.3 ppg) made the sixth team, Lisbon junior center Rachel LaRock (14.6 ppg, 12.4 rpg) made the seventh team, Edward-Knox’s junior guard Lily Lottie (12.4 ppg, 12.2 rpg) earned eighth team selection, Heuvelton’s junior guard Katie Cunningham (12.2 ppg, 6 spg) was named to the ninth team and a second Chateaugay eighth grade guard Madison McComb (10.5, 5.5 rpg) was honored with 10th team selection.
Earning Honorable mention were: sophomore guard Avery McDonald (8.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and guard Addison Foster, a freshman guard from Edwards-Knox (9.3 points per game).
The section’s Class B selections included three OFA players in senior center Abby Raven (18.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg) on the sixth team and Honorable Mention for seventh grade guard Amya LaFlair (12.3 ppg, 4.5 apg) and senior forward Olivia Merrill (10.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg).
NAC Central and Overall Section 10 Champion Gouverneur was represented by senior center Elizabeth Riutta (10.2 ppg, 10.4 rpg) on the fifth team, junior guard Meredith Bush (11,3 ppg, 5.2 ppg) on the sixth team and senior guard and NAC Central Co-MVP Chloe Smith (8.3 ppg, 5.3 apg).
Potsdam’s junior guard Salwa Hmyene (11.3 ppg) also received Honorable Mention.
The Class C selection featured a First Teamer in Canton’s junior center and NAC Central Co-MVP Ava Hoy (21.2 ppg, 9.3 rebound) and Madrid-Waddington’s NAC East MVP and 2023 Jan Reetz Award recipient in senior Grace Plumley (19.1 ppg, 6.4 apg) who made the fourth team.
Two other Canton standouts in sophomore guard Callie Klassen (14.1 ppg, 7.1 apg) and freshman guard Olivia White (12.4 ppg, 7.1 apg) made the eighth and ninth teams and the Golden Bears’ sophomore forward Winnie Downs (9.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg) earned Honorable Mention.
Honorable Mention also went out to M-W’s junior forward Hailey Marcellus (11.6 ppg) and St. Lawrence Central’s senior guard Brionna Foster (12.9 ppg).
Section 10 Class A selections were Massena junior forward Chyler Richards (13.4 ppg, 8.7 rpg) and Malone’s sophomore guard Chloe LaBelle (10.4 ppg).
