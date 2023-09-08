Scoring chances were scarce as OFA and Potsdam played a typical grind-it-out NAC Central Division Girls Soccer game on Ron Johnson Field on Thursday night.

The teams matched threats but the scoreless tie remained until the Sandstoners Salwa Hmyene made a strong move to the baseline and sent a cross through the crease which Rylie Bicknell buried in the net with 12:02 to play.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.