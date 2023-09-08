Scoring chances were scarce as OFA and Potsdam played a typical grind-it-out NAC Central Division Girls Soccer game on Ron Johnson Field on Thursday night.
The teams matched threats but the scoreless tie remained until the Sandstoners Salwa Hmyene made a strong move to the baseline and sent a cross through the crease which Rylie Bicknell buried in the net with 12:02 to play.
Hmyene netted the second goal on a corner kick with 4:09 to play.
The Stoners prevailed in a second half where OFA stepped up its offensive pressure and Taylor Pinkerton, Ella Ramsdell and Hannah Costello produced scoring chances before the Sandstoners broke through.
The Devils’ best scoring chance came when Azlyn Richardson broke free but was stopped from point range range by Potsdam goalkeeper Lola Buckley (6 saves) with 7:14 to play.
“We played a much better second half and we had some chances,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
“The scored on a real good chance and picked up another goal on a corner kick.”
Julia Ives finished with eight saves for OFA and covered a series of dangerous deflections in the first half.
