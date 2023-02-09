Based on the number of championships, no Section 10 sport has enjoyed more success at NYSPHSAA tournaments than boys hockey.

Four schools have combined to win a total of 17 Division I and Division II titles since the current state playoff format began in 1980. Massena and Salmon River have both earned a record number of six, Canton four and St. Lawrence Central one.

