Based on the number of championships, no Section 10 sport has enjoyed more success at NYSPHSAA tournaments than boys hockey.
Four schools have combined to win a total of 17 Division I and Division II titles since the current state playoff format began in 1980. Massena and Salmon River have both earned a record number of six, Canton four and St. Lawrence Central one.
While the majority of those state championships came during a 10-year span from 1992-2002, this March marks the 30th anniversary of the last time Section 10 teams laid claim to both divisional crowns.
“At that time, whoever came out of Section 10, whether it was Division I or Division II, was the odds-on favorite to win it all,” recalled retired head coach Randy Brown, who guided Canton to its first Division II title in 1993, just two years after taking over behind the Golden Bears bench. “Those were really the glory years for Section 10 hockey.”
“It’s hard for me to say that one year of winning states is better than another but winning that first one, that was just a real high,” he added.
Shortly after Canton captured its inaugural Division II title at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, Massena surged it way to a third Division I championship with Tim Long serving in his first year as head coach after taking over for legendary mentor Stan Moore, who was winningest coach in state high school history when he retired following the 1991-92 season.
“We’d had a crushing loss in the state final the year before in overtime to Suffern. That was coach Moore’s last game and from day one that next season, coach Long’s whole mind-set was on redemption,” noted Trevor Cameron, who served as a senior co-captain along with Chris Aldous for the 1993 championship team, which ended a 10-year championship drought for the Red Raiders.
“I remember standing on the ice for our first practice and coach Long had us all look up to the wall at the end of the Massena Arena where they hang the banners for the state championships. He talked about how it had been awhile since Massena had won and that our goal was to win another one,” Cameron added. “He had high expectations for us and we didn’t want to let him down.”
Making the 1993 championship sweep even more memorable was the fact that the entire tournament was staged during a raging four-day blizzard that blanketed the entire region with more than two feet of snow and forced then Gov. Mario Cuomo to declare a state of emergency that included a ban on all unnecessary travel.
“We stayed at the Holiday Inn that weekend and I remember looking outside the bus window on the way to the championship game,” said Brian Coakley, a junior co-captain of the 1993 squad. “The snow was everywhere and with everything pretty much shut down, there was a quiet calm.”
“Back then, the tournament was three days. They had the Division II semifinals on Friday, the Division I semifinals on Saturday and the championship games on Sunday. Even though the governor had declared a state of emergency, once we had won our semifinal, some parents dismissed everything and found a way to drive to the championship game,” he added. “It was that important to them that they were willing to take that risk.”
The 1993 sweep of top high school hockey honors highlighted the 10-year span where Section 10 teams brought back a total of nine state championships starting with the 1992 Salmon River squad that claimed the Division II plaque and ending in 2002 with the second of two straight wins by Salmon River.
The 2002 championship now marks the last time Section 10 won the Division II crown while Massena managed to win Division I titles in 2008 and 2014. Only one team from the section, St. Lawrence Central in 2017, has advanced to a final since the state tournament was moved from Utica to Buffalo in 2016.
“The rest of the sections around the state finally caught up to us,” Brown said.
CANTON ROAD TO UTICA
Before the Golden Bears made their breakthrough trip to Utica, they had to get through the Section 10 playoffs. The Division II tournament for the 1992-93 season consisted of nine teams. The other eight contenders included defending state champion Salmon River, were Norwood-Norfolk, Franklin Academy and St. Lawrence Central along with Watertown High, Alexandria Central, Thousand Islands and Clifton-Fine.
The top seed for the tournament, Canton cruised to wins over Alexandria (8-2) and Watertown (11-0) before outlasting third-seeded TI 4-3 in overtime in the final at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena, which was hosting the championship game for the second straight year. Second-seeded Salmon River was upended 6-5 in double overtime by seventh-seeded FA in the quarter-finals.
The Golden Bears entered the state tournament at 20-4-3 with three of the losses coming against Massena and the other to Route 11 rival Potsdam. Canton played the Sandstoners five times that winter with the other two games ending in draws.
“Our toughest games that year were against the teams in our own section,” Brown noted.
The Golden Bears opened the state tournament by hosting Section 3 champion Clinton at the Canton Pavilion where they methodically pulled away to a 9-5 win.
“It was always a big challenge getting out of Section 10,” Coakley said. “We got to the regional game against Clinton and we just exploded.”
“The score was 9-5 but it wasn’t even that close,” Brown added. “I remember reading a story about the game from one of the newspapers and their coach, Tim Suppe, was quoted as saying that our team was just bigger, faster and stronger. That meant a lot to me.”
With that convinving win, Canton earned a second straight trip to Utica where they went up against undefeated Section 5 champion Rush-Henrietta and a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period boosted the Golden Bears to a 6-3 win that earned them their first chance to play for a state championship.
“We lost in the semifinals the year before. We had played so well all season so it was very disappointing,” Brown said. “Our theme for the next year was, ‘This team. This year. Our banner.’ Our team manager, Sam Balling, was pretty artistic and he came up with a T-shirt design for us with that saying on it. I still have mine folded up on a shelf in my closet.”
The Golden Bears would follow through on their theme for the 1992-93 season with a 4-2 win in the final over Troy-LaSalle of Section 2. The final score was much closer than how the game unfolded as Canton outshot the Cadets 41-14.
“We were extremely confindent going into the championship game,” Coakley said. “Because of the all the success we’d already had, there was a risk of not balancing our work ethic with the opportunity that we made for ourselves. It was just an amazing feeling when we won.”
“Instead of getting on the bus and heading back to Canton, because of the blizzard we had to go back to our hotel for one more night. Normally, everyone would have gone on to something else but we all got to celebrate together - the players, the coaches and all the Canton people that showed up,” he added. “It was a special night. Winning the state championship gave us all life-long memories and has become a part of who we are for the rest of our lives.”
Other members of the 1993 championship squad included; AJ Weiss, Jim Nee, Dan Jacobs, Brian Wallace, Jeff Peters, Thad Green, Matt Morley, Dan Bullock, Sherm Grant, Chris Abplanalp, John Fay, Jason Casey, Mike Bushaw, Rob Parcell, Kaoru Geddes, Jeff Gilson, Mike Ryan, Andy Crowe, Ed Fay, Jon Abplanalp and Rick Dudley.
The Golden Bears would go on to defend their Division II title the following March and eventually capture back-to-back Division I championships in 1997 and 1998 with Brown at the helm along with longtime assistant coaches Rob Newvine and Bruce Flanagan.
Brown, a St. Lawrence Central and SUNY Potsdam graduate who starred for their hockey programs and has been elected to the sports halls of fame at both schools, retired from coaching following the 2017-18 season and then as a teacher in the Canton school district in 2019 after having started there for the 1991-92 school year. He entered the 2022-23 season ranked 11th on the list of all-time high school boys hockey coaching wins in New York State with 375 and is still the only coach to have guided the same program to state championships at both the Division I and Division II levels.
A dedicated supporter of youth hockey programs in Canton, Coakley is a longtime Senior Vice President for North Country Savings Bank.
MASSENA ROAD TO UTICA
The return trip to Utica after the unsettling end of the previous trek began with the Red Raiders blanking Potsdam 2-0 in the sectional final at Cheel Arena. The Sandstoners had routed OFA 9-3 in the first round game that season.
Massena, which had graduated 13 players from the 1991-92 squad but featured 11 returning seniors, went into the state tournament at 21-2-1, with the only losses coming against Canton and Saratoga, which would go on to capture the Section 2 championship. Their only tie came against Potsdam.
As it turned out, their toughest test that postseason took place at the Massena Arena in the first round of the state tournament where they went up against Section 3 champion Oswego.
“One of my best memories that year was the game against Oswego at home,” Aldous said. “Just the amount of people in the building that night and how the game went, what a great atmosphere.”
The Red Raiders would eventually survive a 3-2 scare against the Buccaneers after junior Bryan Labombard converted late in the third period on a play that started with Aldous tipping the puck away from a rushing Oswego forward. Labombard then ended a quick rush up the wing with a blistering shot into the top of the net.
“The puck went in and out so fast that we weren’t sure at first if it was a goal,” Aldous recalled. “Once we realized it went in, it was just pure excitement.”
“The year before was coach Moore’s last year and we wanted it to be a special one but it didn’t work out that way. We had to learn how to lose first,” he added. “We had quite a few guys coming back that next year and we all knew our roles. We wanted to play for each other even more and to prove to coach Long that we could seal the deal.”
With Aldous’ mother, Karen, at the wheel of the bus, the Red Raiders were then off to Utica the following weekend as they managed to arrive ahead of the oncoming blizzard and settle into the Radisson Hotel for the longer than scheduled weekend.
Massena went up against Section 5 champion Aquinas Institute of Rochester in the semifinals where they relayed a 2-1 lead through two periods into a 4-2 win while Saratoga, which was making its first-ever appearance in the state tournament, cruised to a 6-1 decision over defending champion Suffern in the other semi, setting up what was expected to be an exciting championship game.
From a Saratoga point of view, it didn’t turn out that way as the Red Raiders overwhelmed the Blue Streaks 10-0 in what still stands as the most lopsided championship game final in the history of the state tournament.
“I remember very clearly coach Long talking to us about making sure we didn’t fall asleep against Aquinas,” Cameron said. “We were able to handle them in the semis and there was just incredible excitement about making it back to the championship game.”
“Going into our game against Saratoga, all that was on our minds was redemption in the locker room. Coach Long gave his speech and talked about how we were the best team in the tournament. That got the bunch of us all fired up. We were so hyped up, Saratoga never had a chance. We knew we had a 100 percent chance of winning as soon as we stepped on the ice,” he added. “As the game moved on, we focused on getting the shutout for Rammer (Mike Ramsdell). He’d been so strong in net for us all year and it meant a lot to all of us to make sure we didn’t give up a goal.”
As was the case with the newly crown Division II champion Golden Bears, the Red Raiders had an extra night’s stay at the Radisson due to the blizzard where they also had one last chance to celebrate together before being allowed to head back the next day where a police escort welcomed the enthusiastic busload of Division I champions in Potsdam and led a procession all the way along Route 56 into downtown Massena.
“Once we had won, we knew we wouldn’t be leaving Utica that night,” Cameron said. “By that time, the only people left at the Radisson were us players and coaches and all the others who were able to make it through from Massena. It was an incredible celebration.”
Other members of the 1993 team included; Jason Simpson, Derek Derocher, Frank Joy, Mike Inabinet, Ken Smith, Matt Woodward, Mike Vierno, Sebastian Bergeron, Mark Tyo, Brian Terry, Matt Reid, Pat Francis, Jason Chilton, Derek Gladding, Josh Spanburgh, John Paul Genest, Brian Garcia, Doug Adams and Chad Willard.
“High school hockey is part of the fabric of our community here in Massena. Winning a state championship and all the memories that come with that can’t be taken away. It was a big deal back then and it still is,” said Aldous, whose son, Aidan, is a senior defenseman and assistant captain for this year’s Red Raider squad.
“It’s been fun getting to share some memories of that year with (Aidan). Seeing him getting ready for game day and going through his routine makes me think about the times we would go to coach Long’s house for spaghetti dinners the night before a big game and all the comraderie we had as a team,” he added.
Coach Long would guide the Red Raiders to their fourth state championship two years later before stepping down following the end of the 1997-98 season. He died in May 2014 at age 73. Assistant coaches for the 1993 championship squad were Matt Hart and Jovan Marich.
Both Cameron and Aldous continued their hockey careers at the collegiate level with Cameron competing for SUNY Plattsburgh and Aldous earning a full scholarship at Division I RPI after a successful season at Northwood Prep in Lake Placid. Following his graduation from college, Aldous was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens and spent the next five years playing for 14 different AHL and ECHL teams before eventually hanging up his skates professionally in 2003.
Cameron, who resides in Plattsburgh, currently serves as an assistant principal for Champlain Valley Educational Services after being employed by the Plattsburgh School District for more than two decades. Aldous has worked for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals as a Sale Representative for the past 18 years.
