Lisbon and Hammond rode scoring bursts in the early innings to stay unbeaten in the early NAC West Baseball and Softball races on Tuesday.

In a meeting of baseball contenders Lisbon downed Heuvelton 16-3 and in softball Hammond broke away from Harrisville 26-3.

