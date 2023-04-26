Lisbon and Hammond rode scoring bursts in the early innings to stay unbeaten in the early NAC West Baseball and Softball races on Tuesday.
In a meeting of baseball contenders Lisbon downed Heuvelton 16-3 and in softball Hammond broke away from Harrisville 26-3.
In another West Division Baseball game Edwards-Knox defeated Morristown 7-1.
Lisbon 16 - Heuvelton 3: The Golden Knights exploited three Heuvelton errors to open a 7-0 lead in the first fourth innings.
“We have a lot of guys on this team are deeply motivated by the way last year’s season ended (loss to Heuvelton in Section 10 Class D semi-finals). We off to a big lead early in the second inning where some unusual things happened” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravline.
“They are working extremely hard every day and we have some young guys who are coming along well. I really like the direction this team is heading in, we are working to get better all of the time.”
Lisbon starter Isaac LaRock pitched 3.2 innings and struck out seven and Cooper Rutherford pitch two scoreless innings in relief to complete the two-hitter.
Rutherford went 3-for-3 to drive in 3 runs and Lucas Gravlin went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Isaiah White singled twice to drive in three runs and Connor Flack singled and drove in two runs. Matt Bleau doubled and scored three runs, LaRock singled and doubled to drive in two runs, Armando Lazaro singled home a run, Connor Flack stroked a two-run single and Gabe Smith scored a run.
Heuvelton’s starting pitcher Lucas Thornhill doubled, Brandon Pray singed in a run in the Bulldogs’ 3-run fourth inning and Jakob Ladouceur delivered a sacrifice fly.
“We have a lot of things to work on and we will keep working at it. It’s early in the season,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
E-K 7 - Morristown 1: The Cougars prevailed in a power pitching duel where Kale Geer struck out 18 in three-hitter and freshman Eli Rainville fanned 12 batters on the Morristown mound. Aiden Geer doubled and singled for E-K, John Friott and Jacob Morrill singled twice and Kyle Rief doubled.
Sawyer Belisle singled twice for Morristown and Rainville stroked a single.
Hammond 26 - Harrisville 2: Sydney Tanner struck out seven in a five hitter and the Red Devils exploited walks and hit batters to score 14 runs in the first three innings.
“We made good contact against a very good pitcher but we had 10 walks and five hit batters,” said Harrisville Coach Rick Chartrand.
“But we are very young and we will just keeping working at it.”
Zoey Cunningham doubled and singled, Ava Howie singled twice and Karissa Donnelly and Brooklyn Arquitt also doubled for the Devils. Landree Kenyon and Sydney Tanner both singled.
Lola Miller tripled for Harrisville and Jaelin Fayette singled twice. Avery Chartrand and Ava Bearor added singles.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.