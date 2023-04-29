Bath-Haverling moved past visiting Le Roy on Thursday using a three-run sixth inning fueled by an Oatkan Knights' throwing error. File photo

Lisbon and Harrisville matched wins and unbeaten starts in the NAC Baseball race in Friday’s action where Parishville-Hopkinton remained unbeaten in the NAC East with an 11-1 win over Madrid-Waddington.

Lisbon downed Edwards-Knox 14-4 and Harrisville shaded Heuvelton 3-2.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.