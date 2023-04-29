Lisbon and Harrisville matched wins and unbeaten starts in the NAC Baseball race in Friday’s action where Parishville-Hopkinton remained unbeaten in the NAC East with an 11-1 win over Madrid-Waddington.
Lisbon downed Edwards-Knox 14-4 and Harrisville shaded Heuvelton 3-2.
In softball action Madrid-Waddington continued to surge into the NAC East race with a fourth straight win in an 11-1 decision over P-H.
In NAC West softball Edwards-Knox broke away from a challenge from Lisbon 9-2.
BASEBALL
The Golden Knights climbed to 3-0 in the NAC West behind a third straight strong pitching effort by committee.
Lucas Gravlin, Matt Bleau and Gabe Smith combined on a 12-strikeout two-hitter. Gravlin struck out seven in three innings and Bleau struck out three and Smith fanned two pitching one inning apiece.
E-K starter Kyle Geer struck out nine in 3.2 innings and allowed just three earned runs. The Cougars pulled into a 3-3 tie with three unearned runs in the top of the third but Lisbon answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Isaiah White doubled and tripled to drive in two runs for Lisbon and Cooper Rutherford singled twice. Gravlin doubled, Isaac LaRock singled twice with two RBIs and Armando Lazaro and Bleau each added RBIs. Connor Flack singled in two runs and Connor Claxton singled and scored.
Kyle Reif singled in a run for E-K and Caleb Hendricks singled.
P-H 11 - M-W 1: Avery Zenger pitched the Panthers to a 5-0 NAC mark with a four-hitter and drilled a double and three singles at the plate. Ryan Griffith singled three times and Luke Phippen and Trent Briggs both singled and doubled. Jack Bailey, Caleb Averill, Kaden Kingston and Ian Johns singled for M-W.
Harrisville 3 - Heuvelton 2: The Pirates passed a major early season test with a victory over the Bulldogs. The Pirates pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to decide a pitching duel between Aiden Chartrand and Heuvelton’s Lucas Thornhill.
Chartrand struck out 10 in a three-hitter and Thornhill fanned 10 in a five-hitter. Tanner Sullivan and Joe Sheppard doubled and singled for the Pirates and Aaron Parrow singled. Jake Venette and Tristan Young doubled for Heuvelton and Jakob Ladouceur singled.
SOFTBALL
E-K 9 - Lisbon 2: The Cougars scored two runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to gain a key win at Lisbon. Catey Wheat navigated her way through eight Lisbon hits to pitch the win.
Aida Richards started for Lisbon with Rylea Kelley finishing in relief.
Lily Lottie singled twice, Kayleigh Allen doubled and Macy White, Cadey Wheat and Kianna Hogle singled for the Cougars who bounced back from a loss at Hammond on Thursday.
Richards doubled and belted a long homerun over the centerfield fence to lead a strong hitting effort for Lisbon. Ava Bouchey doubled and singled, Gabby Taylor doubled and Grace Smith, Rylea Kelley and Aeveree Bouchey all singled for the Knights who scored two runs in the sixth inning.
“Pitching on back to back days was tough for Aida as a seventh grader because she doesn’t have a experience to fall back. She is going to be very good but she tired. We managed to get out of a bases loaded jam in the fifth but they put hits together in the sixth,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“Aida belted a homerun over the centerfield fence which was a very impressive hit.”
M-W 15 - P-H 5 Lillan Todd, winning pitcher Kendall Thompson and Zoey French all supplied two hits for Madrid-Waddington (4-1) which posted its fourth straight East Division win besting P-H 0-5. Thompson also pitched the Jackets to their third win in two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.