Cheerleading
Lisbon won a fourth straight Greand Championship at the M-W Competition
 

MADRID — Lisbon posted a fourth straight Grand Champion performance on the trail to the Section 10 Cheerleading Championships on Friday night at the first ever Madrid-Waddington Competition. The Yellow Jacket team, coaches and volunteers put on a first class show with the Golden Knights scoring acompetition high 67.3 points with no deductions to win the Co-Ed Division over St. Lawrence Central 52.95.

Malone took Small Team honors at 58.6 followed by host M-W at 50.85 and Heuvelton at 48.3. The Lisbon Modified team also performed scoring 44.6 points

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.