MADRID — Lisbon posted a fourth straight Grand Champion performance on the trail to the Section 10 Cheerleading Championships on Friday night at the first ever Madrid-Waddington Competition. The Yellow Jacket team, coaches and volunteers put on a first class show with the Golden Knights scoring acompetition high 67.3 points with no deductions to win the Co-Ed Division over St. Lawrence Central 52.95.
Malone took Small Team honors at 58.6 followed by host M-W at 50.85 and Heuvelton at 48.3. The Lisbon Modified team also performed scoring 44.6 points
The Section 10 Championships will be held on today at 1 p.m. at SUNY Canton.
“We made some small changes and worked hard on cleaning the routine this week and I think that was definitely a confidence booster for my athletes. We are looking forward to sectionals tomorrow and are hoping we get the chance to return to the NYSPHSAA state championship again this year,” said Lisbon Coach Jordan Woodside.
On Saturday at Colonie OFA took second out of 13 teams in the Small Team Division with their highest point total of the season.
