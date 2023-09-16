LISBON - The Lisbon Central Girls and Boys Soccer teams both dropped nonleague decisions on Friday in matchups which could be a plus in the long season ahead.
The Lady Knights were shaded 2-1 in overtime by Canton of the NAC Central while the Lisbon Boys fell to NAC East leader Parishville-Hopkinton 1-0.
In NAC East Girls Soccer action Bushton-Moira downed Madrid-Waddington 7-0.
Ava Bouchey scored the Lisbon Girls’ lone goal on a 30-yard shot.
“Our defense really showed their strength in keeping us in the game. It was a hard fought battle that taught us a lot and we are using as a stepping stone toward our goals for the year. We loved the challenge,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
