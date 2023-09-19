FORT COVINGTON — The Lisbon Girls Soccer team enjoyed opportunities on two fronts on Monday as they travelled to Salmon River. The Golden Knights downed the host Shamrocks 1-0 in overtime in the christening game for the school district’s turf field and and they also enjoyed a chance to rebound from a 2-1 overtime loss at home against another NAC Central opponent in Canton.
Lisbon 1 - Salmon River 0: Ava Murphy scored from Leah Warren in overtime as the Knights gained a split in two games with NAC Central opponents in a break from their NAC West schedule where they are undefeated.
