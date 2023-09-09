LISBON — Lisbon dominated possession from the start of Friday’s NAC West Girls Soccer game between neighboring NAC West rival Heuvelton.
The Golden Knights took a 1-0 halftime lead when power-shooting sniper Ava Murphy buried a setup from Allison Bell and opened a 2-0 lead in the third minute of the second half when Murphy hooked a volley into the top corner of the net.
The Bulldogs managed to reqroup and vaulted back into contention when Katie Cunningham placed a direct kick just under the crossbar with 21:56 remaining in the game.
The Golden Knights answered by showing multiple game-breaking option led by halfback Leah Warren who coolly directed the Lisbon offense throughout the 5-1 win.
With 17:04 remaining she crossed midfield on the run and took advantage of some open space to crush a 35-yard shot out of the reach of Heuvelton keeper Carley Simmons. Eight minutes later she drew the defense with a run and outletted the ball to Gabby Richardson on the right wing who drilled the low shot just inside the left goalpost and just outside of a diving save attempt by Simmons. Allison Bell closed out the scoring with smooth dribble drive through traffic for a one-timed shot just inside of the left post.
“This group is very good at reacting to challenges and talking to each other halftime. Leah Warren’s great shot got us going after Heuvelton scored,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau after the 3-0 Knights followed up a championship at the OFA Tournament.
“We faced a very good goalie today and we scored on a great shots. Their goalie made outstanding saves.”
Lisbon keeper Averee Bouchey finished with two saves against a Bulldog squad which carried their cause to the final buzzer.
“Our girls played very hard and made a great effort. Carley Simmons was outstanding in goal,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
“Lisbon is just a great team and played very well.”
At the Carthage Tournament Hermon-DeKalb doubled the host Pirates and Edwards-Knox blanked Lyme 4-0.
In another NAC game Friday defending East Division champion Chateaugay blanked Colton-Pierrepont 3-0 where Ireland LaPlante scored two goals and Maddie MaComb tallied one.
In Boys Soccer action Chateaugay advanced past Edwards-Knox in the Harrisville Tournament after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.