A forboding dark cloud hung, accented by a chilling wind, over the OFA soccer fields on late Wednesdayafternoon and early evening and as the Blue Devils Girls Soccer concluded.
The the atmospheric conditions calmed as a spectacular pink sunset unfurled in the final minutes of Lisbon’s 3-0 win over Heuvelton in the championship game. A game where the Golden Knights’ precise possessions incorporated both wings and the center of the field to score three first half goals and pressue the Heuvelton net throughout the second half.
“We came out strong and did a good job keeping the ball on the ground in the wind. Everyone played very well,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
“There needed to be more all-star awards.”
Halfback Leah Warren scored the eventual winning goal in the eighth minute of the field and made several runs downs both wins and also started several Golden Knight rushes with outlet passes from the midfield on her way to being honored as the Tournament MVP.
Ava Murphy, who scored three goals in two tournament games, was named to the All-Tournament Team along with Heuvelton goalie Carley Simmons who fielded shots from angles to ake 12 saves and came off her line to decisively break up Lisbon threats.
Rounding out the team were Hammond goalie Landree Kenyon, who played brilliantly in both games and made 12 saves in the Red Devils’ 1-0 overtime consolation win over OFA which placed halfback Delia Hooper on the all-star team.
Gouverneur, lead by MVP Azlyn Spicer, won the JV Championship with a well-played 3-2 win over OFA.
In Boys soccer action Lisbon moved into the finals of its own tournament with a 5-0 win over Morristown and Edwards-Knox advanced past Norwood-Norfolk 1-0. The tournament concludes today with Lisbon facing E-Kk.
At the Jon Jeffers Tournament in Potsdam the host Sandstoners outscored Madrid-Waddington 5-2 and Parishville-Hopkinton dropped Massena 3-1.
OFA TOURNEY
Lisbon 3 - Heuvelton 0: Leah Warren opened the scoring by taking a pass from Layla Rishe and hooking a shot into the net in the eighth minute of the game. Four minutes later Ava Murphy buried a shot after taking a pass from Rachel LaRock.
Gabby Richardson created created the 3-0 lead 3:22 before the half chipping a shot into the left corner of the net of the net.
Averee Bouchey stopped one shot on a dangerous Heuvelton shot to post her first varsity shutout.
Hammond 1 - OFA 0 OT: Izzy Woodcock scored in overtime to lift Hammond past the Blue Devils on her 16th birthday knocking home a cross from Mia Tuttle who beat a defender along the baseline and bounced across the goalmouth.
Landree Kenyon made 12 saves for Hammond.
“It was great for Izzy to get that goal on her birthday and Mia Tuttle made a great play to set it up,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
“It was great for our young team to get its first win.”
Ella Ramsdell made six saves for OFA was which cited for a strong outing, led by All-Tournament pick Delia Hooper, by Coach Dakota Brady.
“We played much better tonight but it was tough to get a goal against their goalie who is very good with a lot of range,” said Coach Brady.
“Delia Hooper played very well in the midfield. She moved into the center halfback spot and went hard to every ball.”
JV Finals: Tournament MVP Azlyn Spicer scored and anchored the Wildcats’ defense which turned back a Blue Devil rally which produced a goal early in the second half. Lily Macauly and Arianna Ward also scored for Gouverneur and Hannah Sochia was staunch in goal.
Maddie McDonald and Amya LaFlair scored for OFA and Mia Bennett played well in goal.
“We played really well and did a good job getting an early goal in the second half after they took a 3-1 halftime lead. Gouverneur was a really good team and we played well,” said OFA Coach Amy Lemke.
“It was really an exciting game.”
LISBON TOURNEY
Lisbon 6 - Morristown 1: Noah Gendebien, Cooper Rutherford, Ty Jacobs and Caleb Wilkinson scored goals in the first half to lead the Golden Knights past Morristown in a semifinal of the Lisbon Tournament. Lucas Gravlin and Isaiah Smith connected in the second half.
Gravlin and Gendebien also assisted on goals and Tanner Fonda made two says in the shutout.
Lisbon will face Edwards-Knox, who beat St. Lawrence Central 1-0, in the championship game at 5:45 p.m. today. The Larries meet Morristown in the consolation game at 4 p.m.
E-K 1, SLC 0: Cooper Allen finished off an assist from John Friot and the Cougars made it hold up for the win as Dawson Matthews handled the seven shots he faced in posting the shutout.
Senior Connor Provost made eight saves for the Larries.
JEFFERS TOURNEY
Potsdam 5 - M-W 2: The Sandstoners scored two goals in the final five minutes of the game to deny a comeback by the Yellow Jackets who scored first, fell behind 3-1 at the half and closed to 3-2 early in the second half.
Logan Kingston and Jakob Mayette scored the M-W goals. John Duffy tied the game before Lucas Cruikshank made it 2-1 by converting on a long direct kick. Duffy struck for his second just 45 seconds later and that would hold up as the game-winner.
Duffy would connect for his third of the game after the break while Theo Hughes struck for the other Potsdam goal.
Sophomore Seth Coates made four saves to earn the win in his varsity goaltending debut while Grant Hayes stopped six shots making his first start between the pipes for the Yellowjackets.
“I saw a lot of good things from my team tonight. We looked to move the ball and had some nice transition offense. We got tired out quick which we will be addressing as we move forward,” said M-W Coach Quinn Shoen.
“Ryan Mayette played well defensively and Klye Murphy had a solid game in the midfield. We are looking to rebound against Massena on Friday.”
P-H 3 - Massena 1: Avery Zenger scored one goal and assisted on another to send the Panthers past Massena in a Jeffers Tournament semifinal.
Ryan Griffith and Jude TenEyck also scored for the Panthers. Nate Page scored for Massena.
