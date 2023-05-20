Pembroke picked up its third win of the season, over Elba on Monday. File photo

The NAC West Baseball and Softball races came to a close on Thursday with Baseball Champion Lisbon posting a third straight perfect season at 12-0 with an 11-1 win over Edwards-Knox and Softball Champion Hammond wrapping up a 9-1 campaign with an 11-10 comeback victory over Lisbon.

One other baseball finale saw Hermon-DeKalb finish at 4-8 with an 11-10 victory over Clifton-Fine and gain a spot in the Section 10 Class D Tournament.

