The NAC West Baseball and Softball races came to a close on Thursday with Baseball Champion Lisbon posting a third straight perfect season at 12-0 with an 11-1 win over Edwards-Knox and Softball Champion Hammond wrapping up a 9-1 campaign with an 11-10 comeback victory over Lisbon.
One other baseball finale saw Hermon-DeKalb finish at 4-8 with an 11-10 victory over Clifton-Fine and gain a spot in the Section 10 Class D Tournament.
In NAC East Softball play Madrid-Waddington downed Parishville-Hopkinton 19-0.
Lisbon 11 - E-K 1: Isaac LaRock (2 inn) and Cooper Rutherford (4 inn) combined for a 12-strikeout two-hitter and Isaiah White singled and doubled to lead a balanced offense. Rutherford and Lucas Gravlin stroked two singles, LaRock doubled and Matt Kinney and Owen Jerome each added singles.
Aiden Greer doubled for E-K and John Friot singled for E-K which finished at 2-10.
H-D 11 - C-F 10: A four-run sixth inning carried the Demons past the Eagles who scored twice in the top of the seventh inning. The decisive scoring burst featured a single by Gavin Walwrath, a triple Noah MacDonald, a single by Caleb Murcray and walk to Sean Robinson who scored what proved to be the winning run.
MacDonald pitched the first five innings and retired the final batter of the sixth and seventh innings.
Walwrath finished with a double and two singles, MacDonald singled and doubled, Murcray singled twice and singles by John Friot and Jeremy Carr rounded out the offense. Tyler Wood doubled and singled for C-F and Eric Wisner singled twice.
“I hope we make the playoffs. This team is just getting started. Super excited where they’re at. The young team really ground out a win over Clifton-Fine. ” said H-D Coach Brandon MacDonald.
Hammond 11 - Lisbon 10: The Red Devils reversed their one loss of the season one day after dropping a 15-10 decision at Lisbon.
Ava Howie pitched a complete game and picked up her first varsity win when the Devils staged a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brooklyn Arquitt tripled, Howie singled and Issy Woodcock drew a walk and came around to score the winning run.
“Ava Howie pitched an incredible game and Zoey Cunningham was the leader we needed tonight. Our bench stepped up too,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“Addison Graveline made some amazing plays at thirdbase and was error free tonight.”
Mikayla Jones continued her outstanding season at the plate with three singles for the Devils and Cunningham singled twice. Olivia Jewett added a single.
The Golden Knights generated another strong team effort at the plate led by by a triple and a single by Adia Richards, a triple from Rachel LaRock and two singles by Grace Smith and Ava Bouchey. Adding singles were: Gabby Taylor, pitcher Gabby Richardson, Addison VanTassell and Aeveree Bouchey.
M-W 19 - P-H 0: Kendall Thompson allowed just three hits in the five inning game which gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-4 second place finish in the NAC East behind 14-0 Chateaugay. Zoey French singled four times and Alaina Armstrong belted two triples and a single to lead the winning offense. Erica Bates tripled and singled, Thompson singled twice and Melissa Martell and Zoey Taylor singled.
Taylor Murray, Alyssa Ward and Lilianna Clark-Vallance singled for P-H.
