HARRISVILLE — Facing the challenge of meeting Harrisville twice in a span of seven games six days, Lisbon received contributions from its entire pitching staff and from up and down the batting order.
It all came to a climax at Harrisville on Friday when the Golden Knights scored a 7-5 nine-inning victory to clinch a third straight NAC West Division title and move to 11-0 and one game away from claiming a third straight unbeaten league season.
In other NAC Baseball action Heuvelton swept a doubleheader from Hermon-DeKalb 16-1, 23-8. In a softball thriller at Harrisville the Pirates outscored Lisbon 11-10 and Heuvelton downed Hermon-DeKalb 18-3.
BASEBALL
“It was fun but it was stressful,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin after the combination of Lucas Gravlin (5 innings, 3 earned runs) and Isaac LaRock (4 innings, O earned runs) combined to strike out 15 and walk four as the Knights overcame a brilliant 5.1 inning relief stint by Tanner Sullivan who struck out 11, walked one and allowed just two earned runs.
The Knights scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to erase a 5-2 Harrisville (9-2) lead and the Pirates answered with single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Lisbon pitchers also anchored the offense as LaRock singled and tripled to drive in one run and Gravlin singled twice and drove in three runs. Cooper Rutherford singled and tripled with an RBI, Isaiah White rapped two singles and a double with one RBI and Connor Flack singled.
Tanner Sullivan delivered three singles for Harrisville and Nolan Sullivan singled twice and drove in two runs. Joe Sheppard and Charlie Jenack each singled in runs.
Heuvelton 16 - H-D 1: Freshman Ryley Liscum pitched a strong outing in relief and stroked two singles along with Jakob Ladouceur and Jake Venette for the Bulldogs who pulled away from a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Brandon Pray, Tristan Young, Reid Doyle and Levi Biller all added singles.
Gavin Walwrath, Caleb Murcray and Owen Clifford all singled for H-D.
Heuvelton 23 - H-D 8: Brandon Pray pitched the win and singled and doubled at the plate for the Bulldogs who received three singles from Lucas Thornhill and a double and a single from Jakob Ladouceur and Ryley Liscum.
Tristan Young and Dylan Carpenter both singled twice and Jake Venette added a single. Gavin Walwrath singled twice and scored three runs for H-D and Caleb Murcray, Sean Robinson and Owen Clifford all added singles.
SOFTBALL
Heuvelton 18 - H-D 3: The Bulldogs completed a 4-1 week and built momentum for the final week of the regular season. Chasity Johnson pitched a complete game win and singled in a winning offense which featured a homerun and four runs scored by Alli Trathen, two doubles and two RBIs by Cassidy Pray, a double and a single and two RBIs by Hailey Montenegro, a double and a single and two RBIs by Addison Havens and a single by Lakan Martin.
“This was the fourth game of the week and we wanted to end it on a high note. Tonight was a total team effort. Lily Spooner showed a lot of leadership behind the plate tonight. She always does but I thought tonight it really showed,” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
Chasity Johnson’s ability on the mound always give us a chance to win, we just have to make the plays behind her. We did that tonight and she helped herself with eight strikeouts. We were able to score a few runs early in the game but I thought that in the sixth inning finally something clicked. I don’t think we had an inning like that all year. Addison Havens, Cassidy Pray, Lakan Martin and Hailey Montenegro continue to improve with each game. We wrap up the regular season next week with Canton at home and on the road against Harrisville and Edwards-Knox. We will honor our three seniors Lily Spooner, Alli Trathen and Jailyn Lovely on Monday after the game with Canton.”
Amaya Stransky singled twice for H-D, Jayla O’Donnell doubled and Amanda VanBrocklin, Hailey Brabaw and Hannah Brabaw all singled.
Harrisville 12 - Lisbon 11: Ava Bearor lined an walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Pirates who answered a four-run rally by Lisbon in the top of the seventh. Lila Stephenson pitched the victory for the Pirates who received two singles from Ava Chartrand and Violet Atkinson and a single from Isabelle Miller.
Adia Richards singled and doubled and pitched a complete game for Lisbon and Addison VanTassell doubled and singled. Rylee Kelley and Grace Smith added singles.
Gouverneur Sweep: Gouverneur swept a doubleheader from Salmon River 21-2, 25-8 in NAC Central Division action. Renisa Richards struck out nine in the first game and the offense featured: Jaidan Youngs 4-4 3 doubles, Jenika Richards 4-4 double, Leah Canell 3-3 3 doubles and Courtney Forsythe with a triple.
Courtney Forsythe pitched the nightcap win and went 2-3 with a double.
Other heavy hitting efforts came from: Jenika Richards 3-4 double, Renisa Richards 3-3 double, Chloe Smith 2-2 double, Courtney Forsythe 2-3 and Jadian Yougs 3-5 double.
