While second seeded Lisbon and third seeded Harrisville earned the right to continue a highly contested NAC West series on Saturday, Heuvelton earned the opportunity to try and upset the number one seed the quarter-finals of the Section 10 Class D Baseball Tournament for a second straight year.
Lisbon gained its third win over NAC West rival Hermon-DeKalb 11-0 and Harrisville advanced past Morristown 16-1.
Lisbon (14-1) went 12-0 to win the NAC West title anchored by wins of 10-5 and 7-5 in nine innings against Harrisville. Fourth seeded Heuvelton (9-7) won the thriller of the day shading number five Chateaugay 5-4 and advanced into a semi-final game at top seeded NAC East Division Champion Parishville-Hopkinton (14-1) which downed St. Regis Falls 13-1.
Lisbon will host Harrisville and Heuvelton will visit P-H on Tuesday.
Heuvelton will look for a repeat of last season when the Bulldogs dropped top seeded Lisbon and went on to the finals where the Bulldogs lost to Tupper Lake which returned to Class C this season.
In the Class C quarter-finals on Saturday Brushton-Moira outscored Madrid-Waddington 13-8 and Canton downed St. Lawrence Central 19-4.
Heuvelton 5 - Chateaugay 4: Brandon Pray scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning after stroking a leadoff single. Reid Doyle dropped a sacrifice bunt and Chateaugay issued two intentional passes to load the bases and Pray scored on a wild pitch.
Doyle also singled twice in the game where Ryley Liscum, Tristan Young and Lucas Thornhill worked on the mound. Thornhill closed with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Jakob Ladouceur stroked an RBI single and plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Liscum added an RBI single. Jake Venette also singled for the Bulldogs. Paul Kaska doubled and singled for Chateaugay and Paul Lamica singled twice.
Harrisville 16 - Morristown 1: Aiden Chartrand ripped two doubles and combined on the mound for a two-hitter with Joe Sheppard. Tanner Sullivan connected for two doubles and a single, Nolan Sullivan doubled and scored four times, Aaron Parrow tripled and Shepperd singled.
Austin Brooks tripled for Morristown and Peyton Donnelly singled.
Lisbon 11 - H-D 0: Lucas Gravlin struck out seven and walked one pitching a five-inning four-hit shutout and also hammered a three-run homerun for the Knights. Isaiah White and Gabe Smith went 2-2 with an RBI and Connor Flack also went 2-2.
Matt Bleau doubled and drove in three runs and Cooper Rutherford, Isaac LaRock, Armando Lazaro and Matt Kinney (RBI) also singled. Sean Robinson doubled for H-D and Owen Green, Caleb Murcray and Nolan MacDonald all singled.
P-H 13 - St. Regis 1: Avery Zenger pitched the win and delivered three singles, a double and three RBIs for the Panthers. John Snell doubled and tripled and Trent Briggs tripled and scored three runs for the Panthers who scored four runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
George Monroe socked an RBI double for St. Regis Falls.
M-W closed the season at 5-10 but went down swinging, hitting the ball well as they done all season. B-M took control of a roller coaster game with six runs in the sixth inning.
Dustin Baker struck out 11 a complete game win for B-M and Dustin Barse stroked three hits. Jack Bailey connected for two singles and a double for B-M. Kaden Kingston tripled and Caleb Averill doubled.
B-M advanced into a semi-final game with top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk and Canton, by virtue of the win over SLC, will travel to second-seeded Tupper Lake.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.