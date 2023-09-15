Unbeaten Lisbon contiunued to dictate its early season games while Heuvelton untracked its offense and Harrisville scored a second straight quality win in Thursday’s NAC West Girls Soccer action.
In Boys Soccer action Madrid-Waddington gained its first NAC East win trimming Brushton-Moira 2-1.
Lisbon 6 - H-D 0: The Golden Knights put the range of their scoring options on display and unselfish ball movement led to five different players scoring the first five goals against a solid Hermon-DeKalb team coming off a 6-3 win over Edwards-Knox.
Gaby Richardson bookended the scoring parade scoring the opening goal unassisted and converting off an assist from Regan Pirie on the finl tally.
Pirie also scored from Ireland Jordan to create a 4-0 halftime lead and other first half goals came from Leah Warren on a penalty shot and Ava Murphy unassisted.
Allison Bell scored the first goal of the second half unassisted and Averee Bouchey posted the shutout in goal.
“The girls continue to play great soccer. Having the first five goals scored by five different players is showing this team’s identity. We will continue to work hard everyday to get better,” said Lisbon Coach Courtney LaBeau.
Heuvelton 5 - Hammond 2: Katie Cunningham tallied four goals and Rylin McAllister dished out three assists as the Bulldogs bounced back from a frustrating finishing outing in a loss to Harrisville. Saige Blevins also scored in the win and Natalie Mills and Addison Havens provided assists.
“Kerrigan Doyle at center midfield, Chasity Johnson at sweeper and Cassidy Pray at stopper were key contributors to the win and Carley Simmons had 16 saves and played a great game in goal,” said Heuvelton Coach Denise Curry.
Mikayla Jones and Landree Kenyon scored for Hammond.
Harrisville 3 - E-K 0: The Pirates posted a second straight victory as Lilah Stephenson stopped 10 shots in a shutout. Violet Atkinson, Ava Bearor and Lucy Miller scored single goals and Jondue LaDuc and Navaeh Laplatney picked up assists,
Lilly White made seven saves in the E-K net.
M-W 2 - B-M 1: Coach Quinn Shoen saw process of building from the back come into place for his M-W Yellow Jackets who received goals from Jake Mayette and Connor Barton in the contest where all the goals came in the first half.
Collin Curran scored the lone B-M goal allowed by M-W goalie Grant Hayes in a 10 save effort.
“Grant Hayes played a fantastic game in net tonight. Our defense played more aggressive and more disiplined and we started to build some from the back,” said Coach Shoen.
“Connor Barton and Jake Mayette put the ball in the back of the net for us and had some good opportunities. Kyle Murphy and Weston Kitzman did a good job controlling the middle of the field for us.”
