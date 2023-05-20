Lisbon and Heuvelton tallied signature wins for their season and despite suffering its first loss of the season Hammond clinched the NAC West Softball championship in a Wednesday filled with excitement and drama. Lisbon (4-5) dropped 8-1 Hammond 15-10 and Heuvelton shaded Edwards-Knox 4-3 in nine innings in a decision saw the two teams tie for second place at 7-3
Hermon-DeKalb provided excitement and drama hosting Harrisville in a twinbill which saw the visiting Pirates win the first game 20-12 and host Demons take the nightcap 20-18 for their first and only win of the season as darkness descended upon the venue.
Harrisville 20 - H-D 12: The Pirates scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to carry Lilah Stephenson to the pitching win. Ava Bearor went 3-3 with two RBIs, Lola Miller went 2-3 with three RBIs and Stephenson singled in a run.
Olivia Sharpe, Emrie VanBrocklin and Aaliyah O’Donnell all delivered two singles and drove in three runs for H-D. Bailey Wright, Jayla O’Donnell and Haily Brabant all singled.
H-D 19 - Harrisville 18: The Demons rallied after Harrisville scored 13 runs in the first inning for a season-ending win. Bailey Wright, who went the distance in the first distance, returned to the mound in the nightcap to gain a win pitching six innings in relief and stroke a two-out, two-run, go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning.
“It was just a crazy game and a big win for the girls who really wanted to close with a win even though we missed the playoffs,” said H-D Coach Bob Bice.
“Every single player on our team got a hit which was amazing.”
Jayla O’Donnell went 4-4 and Olivia Sharpe and Bailey Wright both went 3-5 with two RBIs. Neasa Reilly went 2-2 and coming through with one hit were: Amya Stransky (3 runs), Aaliyah O’Donnell (2 RBIs), Hailey Brabant, Bella Cox, Emrie VanBrocklin, Lauren Peacock, Hannah Brabaw and Lauren Holland.
Lola Miller went 2-2 for Harrisville and Isabelle Miller, McKenna Rose, Jaelyn Fayette and Madison Kackison singled.
Heuvelton 4 - E-K 3: Lily Spooner stroked her third single of the game in the top of the ninth inning and scored the eventual winning run. Chasity Johnson struck out six winning a nine inning pitching duel with Cadey Wheat who fanned 14 Bulldogs.
Carley Simmons and Alli Trathen singled twice and Johnson and Mikayla Ritchie came through with singles. Macy White and Leanne Allen doubled for E-K and Kianna Hogle, Butler and Ryley Typhair all singled.
“A week ago E-K dominated us at all aspects of the game. So it was very important for us to play better today. And we did. Chasity Johnson pitched well for nine innings and we made the plays behind her. It was probably our best defensive game of the year. Lily Spooner continues to be very strong behind the plate and her leadership is unmatched,” said HCS Coach Chris Showers. “We were able to get on base and make some things happen against a very good pitcher in Cadey Wheat. Winning the last 3 games has put us in a position to host a playoff game on Monday. Our team really wanted that for our three seniors.”
E-K enters the playoffs as the defending Section 10 Class D Champions.
Cougar Coach Lori Brewer is confident her team will perform well.
“We played well today in a very good game. We just had one of the games when we hit some good shots right at defenders.”
Lisbon 15 - Hammond 10: The Golden Knights, who scored eight runs in the fifth inning, were sparked by three singles and a double from Rachel LaRock, Gabby Taylor who rapped a double and two singles, Averee Bouchey who belted a triple and a single, Grace Smith who doubled off the centerfield fence and singled and winning pitcher Adia Richards who doubled and singled.
Richards matched complete games with Hammond’s Ava Howie filling in for Sydney Tanner who was completing her comeback from a foot injury.
“Sydney could have pitched today but we wanted her to have one more day of rest,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon who will have her team at home Thursday for a quick rematch with Lisbon.
“But Ava Howie pitched well enough to win, we just had too many errors.”
Lisbon’s offense also featured three singles from Ava Bouchey, two singles from Addison VanTassell and a single from Eliza McLear.
“This was a big win for us. We did a very good job at the plate putting the ball in play and we made the defensive plays we needed after we took the lead,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
Mikayla Jones singled three times and scored three times for Hammond, Addy Graveline singled and tripled, Zoey Cunningham singled twice and Ava Howie, Brooklyn Arquitt, Issy Woodcock and Olivia Jewett singled.
M-W REBOUNDS
The rebounded to win the nightcap of a doubleheader against Norwood-Norfolk 9-4 to lift their second place record in the NAC East to 9-4 behind 14-0 Chateaugay. The Flyers prevailed in the first game 12-9.
“It was nice that we bounced back. In the first game we showed that all it takes is a few bad innings with errors,” said M-W Coach Meaghan Perrine.
N-N 12 - M-W 9: Angelina Favreau rapped a double and two singles and Brianna Labar doubled and singled to lead the support of Hannah Dominy’s complete game on the mound for N-N. Olivia Plonka and Makayla Phillips each singled twice.
Melissa Martell tripled and singled for M-W and Hailie Paquin singled twice. Pitcher Caleigh Burke, Lacey Sullivan, Erica Bates and Grace Mayette all singled.
M-W 9 - N-N 4: Caleigh Burke pitched the win while Hailie Paquin (double, single), Melissa Martell (3 singles), Zoey French (2 singles) and Erica Bates (triple) led the M-W offense. Erica Bates and Lacey Sullivan singled.
Angelina Favreau (double, 2 singles), Makayla Phillips (3 singles), Brianna LaBarr (3 singles) and Rhylee Conte (double) led N-N.
