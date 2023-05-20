Lisbon and Heuvelton tallied signature wins for their season and despite suffering its first loss of the season Hammond clinched the NAC West Softball championship in a Wednesday filled with excitement and drama. Lisbon (4-5) dropped 8-1 Hammond 15-10 and Heuvelton shaded Edwards-Knox 4-3 in nine innings in a decision saw the two teams tie for second place at 7-3

Hermon-DeKalb provided excitement and drama hosting Harrisville in a twinbill which saw the visiting Pirates win the first game 20-12 and host Demons take the nightcap 20-18 for their first and only win of the season as darkness descended upon the venue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.