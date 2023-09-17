The Lisbon and Heuvelton Boys and the Hammond Girls both dropped well-played one-goal nonleague soccer decisions on the weekend. In a match of NAC West and NAC East Boys Soccer leaders Parishville-Hopkinton edged Lisbon 1-0 while another interdivisional matchup saw Colton-Pierrepont shaded Heuvelton 2-1. In an intersectional Girls Soccer game General Brown edged Hammond 2-1.

P-H 1 - Lisbon 0: Avery Zenger tallied the only goal of the game from Reynold Voisine in a game staged at P-H. Tanner Fonda of Lisbon and Noah Phippen of P-H both made 5 saves.

