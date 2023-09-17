The Lisbon and Heuvelton Boys and the Hammond Girls both dropped well-played one-goal nonleague soccer decisions on the weekend. In a match of NAC West and NAC East Boys Soccer leaders Parishville-Hopkinton edged Lisbon 1-0 while another interdivisional matchup saw Colton-Pierrepont shaded Heuvelton 2-1. In an intersectional Girls Soccer game General Brown edged Hammond 2-1.
P-H 1 - Lisbon 0: Avery Zenger tallied the only goal of the game from Reynold Voisine in a game staged at P-H. Tanner Fonda of Lisbon and Noah Phippen of P-H both made 5 saves.
“We played well and had good chances but we just couldn’t score. They scored on a good shot,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
C-P 2 - Heuvelton 1: Andrew Ashley scored off a pass from Reid Doyle on the lone Bulldog goal in the second meeting between the two teams.
“The first time we played them we tied and today’s game was also pretty even. It was a good game and our goalie Isaac Murdock played great. He made a couple saves the way Nate Mashaw did last season for us,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“Andrew Ashley scored on a nice move and he put a shot up into the upper corner.”
General Brown 2 - Hammond 1: The Lions (5-2-1) scored two second half goals to overcome a first half Red Devil tally by Ava Howie from Mikayla Jones and 19 saves by Red Devil keeper Landree Kenyon. Madelyn Ferris scored the tying goal unassisted and Natadelyn Schmitle produced the game-winner from Casey Lytle with 80 seconds to play.
GB keeper Geona Wood finished with 10 saves.
“It was a pretty good matchup, the ball rolled around inside the 18 for both teams. We just couldn’t finish. It is nice to see the young girls improving with each game we play,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby.
