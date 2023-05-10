LISBON - The Lisbon Central Golden Knights knew that their hopes of repeating as NAC West Baseball Champions would hinge on the current six-game week.
After downing Harrisville 10-7 on Monday and Heuvelton 13-1 on Tuesday the Knights were halfway through the week with sole possession of the lead.
In another NAC game of the Clifton-Fine gained its first win of the season outscoring Hermon-DeKalb 12-11 and in the NAC East Chateaugay outscored Madrid-Waddington 12-8.
“We came out with a lot of energy after Monday’s win over Harrisville and the guys played very well today. Matt Bleau crushed his second homerun of the week way out by the sign (Bruce Richardson Field). It was a shot” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin after his 9-0 Knights gained their second win over 4-3 Heuvelton.
“Now we host Morristown Thursday and go to Harrisville on Friday. We just have to keep it going.”
The Knights scored seven runs in the first inning and had it going against the Bulldogs in all facets of the game sparked by Bleau who homered and doubled to drive in two runs and Isaiah White who went 2-2 with a double. Lucas Gravlin singled and scored three runs, Cooper Rutherford singed, Armando Lazaro singled in two runs and Matt Kinney and Connor Flack both delivered two RBIs.
Lazaro also struck out three pitching the final two innings of the five inning four-hitter where starter Isaac LaRock struck out seven in three innings.
Brandon Pray, Jakob Ladouceur, Tristan Young and Rylee Liscum singled for Heuvelton.
Chateaugay 12 - M-W 8: The Bulldogs (4-3) noted a quick high-scoring reversal from a Sunday loss to the Jackets (3-4) as Jake Kaska pitched the win and Ethan Cook stroked two singles and scored three runs. Peter Reynolds also singled twice.
Bill Bates lined three singles for M-W and Caleb Averrill, Logan Kingston and Jakob Mayette singled.
