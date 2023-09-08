Lisbon scored three first half goals in a span of 1:17 and Morristown scored three times in the second half to secure NAC West Boys Soccer wins on Thursday.
Lisbon (2-0 NAC, 2-1) blanked Heuvelton (0-1 NAC, 2-1-1) 4-0 and Morri stown (1-1) bested Edwards-Knox (0-1, 1-2) 3-1.
Lisbon 4 - Heuvelton 0: Isaiah White scored a break-through goal from Truman Gendebien with 13:41 of the first half drilling the ball into the corner of the net and Ty Jacobs took a pass from Will Pirie and zipped a shot just under the crossbar 22 seconds later.
Cooper Rutherford upped the lead to 3-0 just 19 seconds later converting from close range off a Caleb Ghize setup.
“We started slow but they we just stepped it up and played outstanding soccer. We moved the ball very well as a team,” said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.
“We played a very good game. They have some strong players and we were able to control them.”
Ty Jacobs scored on a pretty double give-and-go sequence with Lucas Gravlin to score the lone goal of the second half where Isaac Murdock made a series of excellent saves in the HCS goal.
Murdock and Brody Kelly combined for 13 saves for the Bulldogs and Tanner Fonda forged a two-save shutout for Lisbon.
“Lisbon can really move the ball really well but we hung in there played hard all of the way. We will keep working to get better,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant.
“Isaac Murdock really played well in goal for us.”
Morristown 3 - E-K 1: The Green Rockets scored three times in the second half after Cougars took a 1-0 halftime lead on an own goal when an MCS defender deflected a Kale Green throw-in into the net.
“We couldn’t practice yesterday because of the heat and we played much better in the second half. We have to clean up some things and that is what tomorrow is for,” said Morristown Coach Jake VanArnam.
Wyatt Clement tied the game on a penalty shot and Kam Toland scored the final two goals. He curled a penalty shot into the net and tucked the ball around the keeper on the second shot.
“Wyatt Clement is adjusting to the speed of varsity very well and Kam Toland has a very good left foot,” said Coach VanArnam.
Peyton Donnelly made 11 saves for Morristown and Dawson Matthews stopped five shots for E-K.
In NACd Girls Soccer games played on Wednesday Madrid-Waddington downed Tupper Lake 2-1 in its NAC East opener and Hammond evened its NAC West record at 1-1 in a 1-0 win over Edwards-Knox.
M-W 2 - Tupper Lake 1: Annika Zysik figured in both goals for the Yellow Jackets. She scored from Hailey Marcellus with 26 minutes left in the first half and set up Kendall Thompson for the winning goal with 11 minutes left in the game.
Taylor Stoll tied the game for Tupper Lake netting a penalty shot with 34 minutes left in the game.
M-W goalie Aoife Burke made four saves and the Tupper Lake stopped made eight stops.
Hammond 1 - E-K 0: Landree Kenyon stopped 14 shots in a shutout and Mia Tulley scored the only goal with 39:13 remaining in the game. Lily White stopped four shots in the E-K goal.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.