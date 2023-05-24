LISBON — East is East and West is West and never the twane shall meet.
The old ditty doesn’t apply to Section 10 Tournament play and a
classic matchup between NAC West Champion Lisbon and NAC East Champion Parishville-Hopkinton will decide the Section10 Class D Baseball Championship on May 30.
Both the Golden Knights (14-1) and the Panthers (14-1) controlled Tuesday’s semi-final action with consistent pitching, timely hits and good defense. Lisbon downed Harrisville (12-3) 10-4 and P-H blanked Heuvelton (9-8) 8-0.
Lisbon 10 - Harrisville 4: Isaac LaRock was a rock of stablility on the mound for the Knights striking out 13, walking four and allowing just two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings while Harrisville ace Tanner Sullivan was beset with uncharacteristic control problems walking eight batters in four innings.
Lucas Gravlin gained the the final two outs aided by a nice game-ending catch by Isaiah White on a sinking line drive in centerfield.
Four errors complicated the Pirates problems as the Knights took a 10-2 lead after five innings.
“I knew issac was ready for the challenge. He was prertty effective against Harrisville the last game and has had significant rest. Isaac has pitched in many big games over the years. I had complete confidence in him today,” said Lisbon Coach Dave Gravlin.
Lucas Gravlin continued to be a study of confidence at the plate for Lisbon lining a single and a double and scoring three runs along with Cooper Rutherford who singled twice. Isaac LaRock, Armando Lazaro, White and Connor Flack all came through with a single and an RBI and Gabe Smith drove in a run.
Tanner Sullivan rapped two singles and a double for Harrisville and Avery Chartrand who pitched two singles in relief singled twice. Nolan Sullivan, and Charlie Jenack singled and Lucas Schrodt added an RBI.
P-H 8 - Heuvelton 0: John Snell struck out six in limiting Heuvelton to two hits, walked two and held the Bulldogs hitless between a two-out single in the first inning by Lucas Thornhill and a single by Ryley Liscum with two outs in the seventh inning.
Jullian Wentzel doubled and singled for P-H and Ry Voisine, Jordan Snell, Nate Phippen and Trent Briggs all singled for the Panthers who scored four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.
