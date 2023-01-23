Saturday was a day of thrillers at the Lisbon Central School Gym.
The host Golden Knights came away with a split as Lady Knights edged Edwards-Knox 47-46 in NAC West morning game and Colton-Pierrepont outscored Lisbon 72-71 in a boys nonleague game in the afternoon.
In between at Heuvelton, Lowville staged a furious second half rally to drop the Lady Bulldogs 48-46.
Heuvelton’s game with Gouverneur scheduled for Monday was postponed.
Lisbon 47 - E-K 46: The game’s climax reflected the flow of the second half where two high-energy teams staged tenacious rallies to gain the lead.
Kiana Hogle buried three 3s in the third quarter where the Cougar reshaped a 22-18 halftime deficit into a 30-24 lead. The Knights answered with 11 straight points keyed by a nine-point rampage by Rachel LaRock taking defensive rebounds coast to coast.
E-K methodically chiselled away Lisbon’s 39-32 lead in the fourth quarter culminating with Addison Foster converting a steal into a layup and a 46-44 lead with 1:10 to play. Allison Bell dropped in a free throw and with seven seconds to play stole and pass and found LaRock breaking free for break-away layup three seconds to play.
The Cougars rushed the ball upcourt but were unable to get a shot off.
“It was crazy at the end. Freddie (E-K Coach Fred Foster) was yelling for a timeout and I was trying to get my girls to foul because we had two to give,” said Lisbon Coach.
“Neither happed and we got a win we really needed. E-K is really good and for first time all season with played four quarters of good defense. Both teams played very hard, Allison Bell did what she always does and Rachel LaRock had an amazing game with 23 rebounds and 18 points.”
Bell finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Leah Warren tallied eight points with a timely 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Eliza McLear added a left-handed finish at the rim in the Knights’ third quarter surge and Grace Smith added two points and four assists.
Hogle buried five 3’s scoring all of her 16 points in the second half and Addison Foster tallied 10 points. Cameryn Huckle tallied eight points, Lily Lottie and Rylee Typhair each netted five points and Sophia Vachez added two.
Lowville 48 - Heuvelton 46: With Lowville facing a 26-14 halftime deficit, Anna Dening struck for three 3’s in the third quarter sparking a flip of the first half script by the visiting Raiders of the Frontier League. The Raiders outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the third quarter and closed the lead to 39-38 on a 3-pointer by Jakayla Spencer with 4:30 to play.
Rylin McAllister (17 points), who buried three 3’s in the first quarter, countered with a 3-pointer and two free throws to give HCS a 44-39 lead and Raya McGaw, who tallied 11 points in the first half and six in the third quarter one her way to a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double, dropped in two free throws for a 46-41 lead with 2:02 to play.
Lowville scored the last seven points.
Spencer (10 points) buried a 3 to tie the score at 46-46 with 1:04 to play and Denin converted a game-winning layup with 28 seconds to play to complete a 28-point effort. Tai Nortz and Steph Beyer each added four points for the winners and Kera Macaulay chipped in two.
“We just made too many mental mistakes in the second half. We didn’t get out and challenge the shooters. Lowville is good team,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
“Fatigue may had something to do with it. If so it is up to us to get in better shape. We have low numbers and people have to pay a lot of minutes. We will get back it.”
Alli Trathen scored five point with six rebounds and three steals for Heuvelton, Lakan Martin added four points and Ashley Weston controlled 10 rebounds.
Lisbon 62 - Harrisville 53: The Lady Knights (2-4 West, 7-6) bookended their win with a 14-6 first quarter lead and a 23-14 finish in the fourth quarter. Allison Bell tallied 18 of her 28 points in the first half and came through with nine in the fourth quarter where Leah Warren netted 7 of her 8 points and Rachel LaRock dropped in 6 of her 17 points.
body text: Gabby Taylor supplied 7 points in the win and Violet Atkinson, Isabelle Mitchell and Meaghan Kackison fueled a strong Harrisville (0-6, 4-6) effort with 16, 11 and 10 points.
