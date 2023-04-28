LISBON — Talented young pitchers spun mound gems on Thursday as Lisbon gained NAC West Baseball and Softball wins over Hermon-DeKalb on Thursday. In baseball Lisbon blanked Hermon-DeKalb 10-0 to climb to 3-0 in the NAC West with Harrisville which dropped Clifton-Fine 24-4.
In softball the Golden Knights gained their first win with a 5-1 victory over H-D.
Lisbon 10 - H-D 0: The Knights climbed to 3-0 behind Cooper Rutherford who struck out 12 and walked none in a five inning two-hitter. Lucas Gravlin singled and doubled and drove in two runs, Connor Flack doubled and scored three runs and Rutherford and Armando Lazarro each added singles.
Caleb Murcray singled twice for Hermon-DeKalb.
Harrisville 24 - C-F 4: The Pirates continued their unbeaten start in the NAC West as Tanner Sullivan pitched a one-hitter and Nolan Sullivan lined three singles and two doubles to lead the Pirates’ offense. Avery Chartrand doubled twice and singled, Joe Sheppard delivered two singles and a double and Brendan Loos singled and doubled.
Seventh grader Adia Richards pitched a one-hitter and lined a triple and a single at the plate posting her first varsity win. Rachel LaRock doubled for the Knights and Eliza McLear and Rylea Kelly singled.
Amaya Stransky singled for the one hit for H-D which received a solid complete game pitching effort from Bailey Wright.
