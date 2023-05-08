Lisbon swept a doubleheader from Clifton-Fine and Morristown and Madrid-Waddington scored their first NAC baseball wins of the season in picture perfect conditions on Sunday.
Lisbon recorded two shutouts to climb to 6-0 for today’s NAC West showdown with Harrisville. In another NAC West game Morristown gained its first win 4-1 at Hermon-DeKalb.
In NAC East action Madrid-Waddington outscored Chateaugay 16-13.
Lisbon 19 - C-F 0: Armando Lazaro struck out eight and walked only one in a five-inning one-hitter for the Golden Knights whose offense was led by Matt Bleau who rapped a double and a homerun, drove in two runs and scored four times. Cooper Rutherford singled and doubled with two RBIs and other hitting came from: Cody Claxton (single, 2 RBIs), Isaac LaRock (2 singles, 1 RBI), Matt Kinney (single, RBI), Gabriel Smith (single) and Coby Mills (single).
Eric Wisner singled for the lone C-F hit.
Lisbon 26 - C-F 0: Matt Bleau and Owen Jerome pitched the win backed by an offense led by: Isaiah White with a double and a triple and an RBI, Isaac LaRock with a single and a double and 3 RBIs, Cooper Rutherford and Coby Mills (RBI) with doubles and Lucas Gravlin (3 singles, 3 RBIs).
Other hits came from: Matt Bleau (single), Cody Claxton (single, RBI), Armando Lazaro (single, RBI) and Gabe Smith (single, RBI).
Morristown 4 - H-D 1: Peyton Donnelly struck out 12 in a 3-hitter to win a crisp pitching duel with Gavin Walwrath who struck out 12 while allowing just two hits. Donnelly and Lawrence Kring IV singled for the Green Rockets who scored two runs in the first inning and one in the second and fourth.
Christian Guarino singled and scored H-D’s lone it in the sixth inning. Owen Green tripled and Walwrath singled for the Green Demons.
M-W 16 - Chateaugay 13: Jack Bailey delivered two singles, a triple and a double and scored five runs to lead the Yellow Jackets who came from behind with six runs in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.
Kaden Kingston singled twice and Caleb Averill singled and scored three runs and combined to pitch the win. Ian Johns singled and doubled and Dan Davis doubled.
Ethan Cook singled twice for Chateaugay, Jake Kaskter singled and doubled and Jacob Johnston and John Alden singled.
