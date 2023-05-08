Lisbon swept a doubleheader from Clifton-Fine and Morristown and Madrid-Waddington scored their first NAC baseball wins of the season in picture perfect conditions on Sunday.

Lisbon recorded two shutouts to climb to 6-0 for today’s NAC West showdown with Harrisville. In another NAC West game Morristown gained its first win 4-1 at Hermon-DeKalb.

