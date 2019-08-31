Potsdam Central Athletic Hall nominations sought
POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central Athletic Hall of Fame committee has begun accepting nominations for the Class of 2020.
The deadline for nominations is Oct. 1.
Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include individuals, teams or coaches. Nominations for individual athletes will only be considered for those that have attended Potsdam High School for at least two years and have been out of high school for at least ten years from potential graduation date.
Nominations for teams will be considered at least 10 years after their season.
Nominations for coaches will be considered at the discretion of the selection committee.
Nomination forms are available from the Potsdam Central School website on the Hall of Fame link or from Joe Stark at potsdamhof@gmail.com. Check the Hall of Fame link for a list of all past inductees.
In order to be considered by the nomination committee, nomination forms must be submitted and complete information provided. Incomplete nomination forms will not be reviewed.
Send completed nomination forms to Joe Stark at potsdamhof@gmail.com or mail to: PCS Athletic Hall of Fame, PO Box 902, Potsdam, NY 13676.
SUNY Canton hosting fall softball clinics
CANTON — Diamond Dynamics Softball LLC will be holding fall softball clinics at SUNY Canton with options for every age and skill level, including their first coach’s clinic.
Clinics will be run by SUNY Canton softball head coach Quincy Lewis, with her coaching staff and players. The dates for the clinics are Tuesday, Sept. 10, 17 and 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. each night. They are open to players entering grades 3-7 this fall. The cost is $30 per session. Players signing up for all five sessions get one free.
All questions can be directed to coach Lewis at lewisq@canton.edu or by phone at (607)368-4377.
39 Serenity Place charity golf tournament slated
HELENA — A charity golf tournament for 39 Serenity Place is slated for Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Cedar View Golf Course.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the tournament begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $300 per team or $75 per golfer. The event features a four-person scramble format. The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, prizes and a buffet meal. There is also a putting contest for an additional $5 and four mulligans can be purchased for another $20.
All proceeds go to the benefit of 39 Serenity Place. For more information or to register, call (315) 705-4566 or (315) 250-7410 or go online to www.39serenityplace.com/golf.
SUNY Canton girls hockey clinics slated in September
CANTON — The SUNY Canton women’s hockey program will host three Grow the Game Girls Hockey camps on Sept. 8, 15 and 22 at the Roos House.
The sessions run from noon-1:15 p.m. each day and are for girls ages 6-12. Cost of the camps is $60 for each session or $150 for all three.
The camps will feature on ice instruction from Roos players and the coaching staff focusing on age-based skills and skating drills.
For more information, contact head women’s hockey coach Dave LaBaff at labaffd@canton.edu or (315) 386-7030.
