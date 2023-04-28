MADRID — Strong pitching efforts produced sweeps for host Madrid-Waddington and Brushton-Moira in softball and baseball doubleheaders on Thursday.
In softball the Yellow Jackets prevailed in two mound duels 3-2 and 4-3. In baseball the visiting Panthers posted wins of 10-5 and 12-5,
M-W 3 - B-M 2: Caleigh Burke pitched a two-hitter to outduel Emma St. Mary. Burke also singled in the winning offense which also featured singles by Alaina Armstrong, Lacey Sullivan, Zoey French, Halie Paquin and Melissa Martel.
Cadence Durant and Cassie Phelan singled for B-M.
M-W 4 - B-M 3: Kendall Thompson limited the Panthers to one hit, a lead-off single in the first inning by Emma St. Mary who also pitched her second game of the day. Lilan Todd stroked three singles to lead the M-W offense which also featured a double and a single by Lacey Sullivan, a double by Zoey French and singles by Kendall Thompson, Caleigh Burke, Alaina Armstrong, Hannah Manson, Erica Bates and Hallie Paquin.
B-M 10 - M-W 5: Dustin Baker pitched a five-hitter in the win for the Panthers and Ethan Parent led the offense with a single and three runs scored. Kayden Langdon doubled and singled, Tristan Russell singled twice and Bruce Trickey doubled.
Kaden Kingston, Ian Johns, Logan Kingston, Ryan Mayette and Hayden Maloy all singled for M-W.
B-M 12 - M-W 5: Mason Poirier pitched the win backed by two singles from Dustin Baker, a double from Dustin Barse and a single and three runs scored by Ethan Parent.
Jack Bailey doubled for M-W and Hayden Maloy singled twice. Caleb Averill and Ryan Mayette singled for M-W.
