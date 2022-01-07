COLTON — Gaining a 28-13 advantage in the second half Madrid-Waddington pulled away from Colton-Pierrepont, 51-33 on Thursday to stay unbeaten in NAC East Division Boys Basketball action.
Kaden Kingston led the Yellow Jackets (5-0, 8-2) with 15 points followed by Drew Harmer with 14 and Jacob Morgan with 11. Troy Peck netted seven and Joe White and Jack Bailey each added two.
Cody Francis and Harlee Besio combined for 13 and nine points to lead C-P (2-4, 2-7). Rounding out the scoring were: Noah Rousell (2), Eric Friedel (3), Michael Schwartfigure (4) and Nate Smith (2).
