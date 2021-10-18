Steady rain and strong performances by NAC East Division opponents but a damper on the fortunes of the Madrid-Waddington Girls and Boys Soccer teams on Saturday.
In Girls Soccer action at M-W, Chateaugay (10-1) sustained its drive for the division title with a 3-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets (7-5).
In Boys action under heavy rain Parishville-Hopkinton (7-3) posted a 2-1 win at home over the Yellow Jackets who slipped to 10-2 lost an opportunity to move into a first place tie with Colton-Pierrepont which suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Chateaugay in a heavy rain and wind storm.
Chateaugay 3 - M-W 0: Olivia Cook figured in all three goals starting with a goal from Kylee Peterson in the seventh minute of the game. Along Chateaugay maintained a major possession advantage the Jackets did generate some counter attacks in the first 20 minutes of the second half but the Bulldogs answered with goals by Avery Tam from Cook and Cook from Kaelyn Cook five minutes apart.
Morgan stopped six shots in the shutout and Alaina Armstrong turned in a strong game in the M-W goal with 13 saves.
P-H 2 - M-W 1: Jon Snell and Avery Zenger scored on strong moves to give P-H a 2-0 lead and Matt Robinson buried a rebound opportunity for M-W with 42 seconds remaining in the second half.
The Panthers maintained the lead in the second where heavy rains created treacherous field conditions according to M-W Coach Ryan Robinson.
“We looked forward to coming out in the second half with the wind to our back and better side of the field but Mother Nature was having none of it. We got delayed just 1:30 into the second half and when we came back out the field was flooded. Give them credit for getting the lead and holding it,” said Coach Robinson.
“Both teams had to play in it and neither team could get footing or any play. They held the lead and got the W. We move on into next week to wrap up the regular season.”
M-W 5 - St. Regis 0: Hayley Marcellus scored two goals for the Jackets (7-4-0) and assisted on two goals by Grace Plumley and one by Kendall Thompson. Lane Ruddy passed out two assists and Plumley and Laney Tiernan also figured in setups and Alaina Armstrong stopped three shots in the shutout.
Madrid-Waddington continued to amass momentum in the home stretch of the NAC Boys Soccer season with a 6-0 interdivisional win over Hermon-DeKalb of the NAC West on Tuesday.
In other games Norwood-Norfolk blanked Brushton-Moira 4-0 and Alexandria Bay doubled Gouverneur 4-2.
M-W 6 -H-D 0: Kaden Kingston scored the opening goal and Matthew Robinson netted a three-goal hat trick. Kingston scored the fourth goal which was assisted by Robinson and the last goal was scored by Colby Beldock.
“Good to get a game in against H-D today. Brought back memories of playing in the NAC West,” said M-W Coach and former Lisbon Central standout Ryan Robinson.
“They played really hard and their keeper Andrew Matthews made some pretty incredible saves.
I really thought our veteran players controlled the tone of the game today. We had an absolute battle with Chateaguay on Monday. ”
