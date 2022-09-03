The Madrid-Waddington Boys and Girls Soccer teams gained their first wins of the season in shutout fashion on Friday.
The M-W Boys presented first year Coach Quinn Shoen his first varsity win in a 1-0 overtime win over Potsdam in the consolation game of the John Jeffers Tournament.
The Lady Yellow Jackets blanked St. Regis Falls 4-0 in their NAC East opener.
M-W 1 - Potsdam 0: Jakob Mayette controlled a pass from Jack Bailey with 7:50 remaining in the first overtime. Joe White made five saves in the shutout and Alden DiMarco stopped 14 shots for Potsdam.
“We won in OT on a great settle and shot by sophomore Jakob Mayette. Both teams had plenty of opportunity and we had two or three really close opportunities. It was an evenly matched game,” said Coach Shoen.
“Thankfully we scored quick.”
M-W 4 - St. Regis Falls 0: Hailee Blair scored the first two goals of the game and assisted on a goal by Grace Plumley who finished with one goal and one assists to spark the Jackets.
Hailey Marcellus also scored and Mackenzie Wiggins, Maddie Armstrong and Lane Ruddy all passed out assists to back Alaina Armstrong in a six-save shutout.
