M-W boys stay in close race with OT win over TL

TUPPER LAKE — Madrid-Waddington received significant offensive contributions throughout its lineup in Saturday’s NAC East Boys Basketball contest at Tupper Lake. And the Jackets needed every single clutch effort as they gained a 72-70 overtime and stayed one game behind Chateaugay in the division race.
M-W trailed at the end of the first three quarters and gained an overtime reprieve with a 25-20 margin the fourth quarter. Jacob Morgan, who forged a double double of 22 points and 11 rebounds scored seven points in the quarter, Drew Harmer (19 points, 9 rebounds) and Donny Cordova (8 points, 4 assists, 3 steals) went 4-4 from the foul line and Jack Bailey buried a tying 3-pointer with three seconds to play for his only points of the game.
Kaden Kingston went 6-8 from foul line in a 16-point, 4-round, 7-steal outing and tallied four points in overtime. Luke LaPage tallied three points with five rebounds and Troy Peck added a free throw.
Tupper Lake’s strong effort was led by Tom Peterson who buried four 3-pointers scoring a game-high 29 points, Grant Godin who went 5-6 from the foul line scoring 17 points and Eli Kulzer who netted 13 points.
M-W 65 - St. Regis 36: The Yellow Jackets wasted no time rebounding from their first NAC East loss jumping out to a 26-5 first quarter lead where Drew Harmer scored 16 of his game-high 24 points. Jacob Morgan and Donnie Cordova followed with nine and six and Kaden Kingston, Trevor Saucier and Jack Bailey each dropped in five.
Rounding out the scoring were: Dan Davis (2), Tanner Smith (2) and Joe White (2). Derek Provost tallied 12 points for St. Regis Falls and Nathan Mayviell and Caylab Borkins combined for seven and six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.