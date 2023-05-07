Madrid-Waddington won its fifth straight NAC East Division Girls Softball game and Edwards-Knox took top honors at the Watertown High Tournament on Saturday.
M-W reversed its only loss of the season in an 11-5 victory at Tupper Lake and E-K pitcher Cadey Wheat figured in a pair of one-hitters as the Cougars bested Hermon-DeKalb 9-2 in an NAC West game and blanked Watertown 6-0.
In NAC Central action Gouverneur blanked Malone 15-0 and one nonleague game saw Indian River outscore Harrisville 21-15.
In NAC East Baseball Tupper Lake outscored Madrid-Waddington 18-13.
M-W 11 - Tupper Lake 5: The Lady Jackets posted their fifth straight game heading into a doubleheader vs NAC East unbeaten Chateaugay on Monday.
Caleigh Burke pitched a five-hitter in Saturday’s win over Tupper Lake which reversed a season-opening loss and lined a double and scored three runs. Alaina Armstrong doubled and singled, Lilan Todd belted a triple, Lacey Sullivan doubled twice and Zoey French, Melissa Mayette and Hailie Paquin all singled. Shae Arsenault doubled for Tupper Lake.
E-K 9 - H-D 2: Cadey Wheat struck out 11 and allowed one hit in five innings and Adreanna Rider closed with two hitless innings as the Cougars checked the Demons in the first round of the Watertown Tournament. Lily Lottie singled three times for E-K, Annabelle Butler doubled and Macy White singled twice to lead the winning offense. Rylee Typhair added a single.
H-D hurler Bailey Wright singled in the fifth inning for the Demons’ lone hit.
E-K 6 - Watertown 0: Cadey Wheat struck out 18 in a one-hit shutout as the Cougars claimed the tournament title. Lily Lottie, Cadey Wheat, Leanne Allen, Rileigh Hall and Rylee Typhair singled twice for E-K and Macy White drilled a triple.
Gouv 15 - Malone 0: The Lady Wildcats continued their high-scoring rise in the NAC Central blanking the Huskies behind Renissa Richards’ 11-strikeout one-hit pitching.
Richards also went 3/4 at the plate with a double and Elizabeth Riutta doubled twice and singled. Leah Canell, Andee Nichols and Kendra Ashley also stroked three hits and Jenika Richards also connected for a double.
Alexa St. Hiliare singled for the lone Malone hit.
Indian River 21 - Harrisville 16: Tori Noone singled three times and doubled, Beth Davis lined two singles and a double and Bella Davis drilled two doubles and a triple to lead the Warriors past the Pirates in a nonleague game. Harriville pitcher Lila Stephenson rapped a pair of doubles and a single, Jaelyn Fayette doubled twice and McKenna Rose stroked two doubles and a single.
Tupper Lake 18 - M-W 13: In a duel of big innings Tupper Lake scored seven runs in the second inning and five in the fourth to upstage an eight-run burst by M-W in the fifth.
M-W’s Kaden Kingston emerged as the M-W leader stroking four singles and driving in two runs. Caleb Averill and Gabriel Haenel each singled twice, Bill Bates drove in three runs and Troy Peck singled.
Griffin Shaheen rapped a triple and single and scored four runs and Ryder Wilette singled and scored four runs. Luke Robillard doubled for the Lumberjacks.
