Pembroke picked up its third win of the season, over Elba on Monday. File photo

Madrid-Waddington won its fifth straight NAC East Division Girls Softball game and Edwards-Knox took top honors at the Watertown High Tournament on Saturday.

M-W reversed its only loss of the season in an 11-5 victory at Tupper Lake and E-K pitcher Cadey Wheat figured in a pair of one-hitters as the Cougars bested Hermon-DeKalb 9-2 in an NAC West game and blanked Watertown 6-0.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.