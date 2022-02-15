MADRID — It was fitting Senior Night for the Madrid-Waddington Girls Basketball team on Feb. 9. The Lady Jackets downed Norwood-Norfolk 54-33, climbed to 17-1 and claimed at least a share of the NAC East title with a 11-0 record. Before the game two seniors in guard Lily LaMere and forward Laney Tiernan were honored for their all-purpose, team-oriented contributions throughout their thee-year varsity careers where Lady Jacket squads have gone 43-8.
On Monday the Lady Jackets completed a 12-0 NAC East Division Championship season and 18-1 season with a signature defensive effort in downing division runner-up Colton-Pierrepont (8-4)4 35-23.
In Boys Basketball action M-W won its Senior Night with a victory Brushton-Moira. The school district honored its senior boys basketball players and senior cheerleaders.
GIRLS 12-0 IN EAST
The Lady Jackets limited a talented C-P squad to seven points in the first half and continued to get its offensive leadership from Grace Plumley who scored 15 points with two 3-pointers and Hailey Marcellus who tallied 12 points. Lily LaMere and Laney Tiernan tallied four points apiece.
Jaleigh Jacot and Izzy Vacaro combined for six and five points to lead C-P whose other scoring came from: Malia Hogle (1), Landree Chamberlain (2), Hailey Friedel (2), Natalie Butterfield (2), Kiana Hogle (2) and Natalie Cole (3).
SENIOR SALUTE
“Lily and Laney have played three years of varsity basketball and are two of our three captains this year. These two girls are good examples that hard work and determination pays off. They have spent countless hours in the gym since their Biddy days, they have travelled all over the state playing AAU and they continue to work hard every night in practice,” said M-W Coach Bryan Harmer at the Senior Night win.
Both seniors are leaders on the floor and standard setters in the classroom.
Laney Tiernan is the daughter of Jay and Kelley Tiernan and is currently ranked first in the Senior Class with a 98.23 overall average. She is still deciding between Clarkson, Cornell or RPI where she plans to major in Engineering.
Lily LaMere stands third in her class with a 96.70 average and plans to attend St. Lawrence University to major in Biology with hopes of one day becoming a dentist.
In the Senior Night win forward Hailey Marcellus scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half where M-W opened a 31-17 lead and enlarged the margin with an 11-3 fourth quarter finish.
“It was a nice win for us and Hailey Marcellus had a great night on the boards,” said Coach Harmer.
Grace Plumley generated 18 points as one of the most consistent scoring guards in Section 10 and Natalia Pearson dropped in 10 in the low blocks. Tiernan and LaMere added four and two points to complement strong defensive play and solid passing on offense.
Kylee Kellison paced the Flyers (8-10, 5-5) with 10 points. Brianna Stratton netted eight and Molly Gardner, Hannah Dominy and Carin Perretta all added four and KJ Belmore chipped in three.
M-W 50 - B-M 23: The Lady Jackets broke away from an 8-6 lead with a 16-2 second quarter run and were led by the outside-inside scoring combination of Grace Plumley who buried a 3-pointers in all four quarters scoring 19 points and Hailey Marcellus who netted 14.
Lily LaMere tallied seven followed by Lane Ruddy (3), Lacey Sullivan (3) and Natalie Pearson (2).
Katelyn Phalen and Emily Russell led B-M with nine and six points.
M-W BOYS GO 16-3
MADRID — Madrid-Waddington closed out a very successful NAC Basketball season at home on Friday night downing Brushton-Moira 71-24 to finish at 16-3 and 12-2 in the NAC East.
The Jackets will be the number one seed in the upcoming Section 10 Tournament.
Drew Harmer led the Yellowjackets with 24 points including 11 in the first quarter where M-W gained a 21-5 lead. Logan Cordova continued his high volume 3-point shooting knocking down four 3s scoring 12 points and Kaden Kingston and Troy Peck each buried two 3’s in eight-point efforts. Jack Bailey hit two 3s scoring six points and other scoring was: Dan Davis (3), Luke LePage (4), Jacob Morgan (2), Tanner Smith (2) and Joe White (2).
Wyatt Preve led the Panthers (0-16, 0-12) with 10 points and Ethan Parent netted seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.