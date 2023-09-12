The Madrid-Waddington Girls enjoyed a 2-0 start to NAC East Division Soccer play while the M-W boys dropped a 4-0 decision at Chateaugay in its first division game.
The Lady Jackets claimed 2-1 wins over St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Periods of rain. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 12, 2023 @ 9:30 am
The Madrid-Waddington Girls enjoyed a 2-0 start to NAC East Division Soccer play while the M-W boys dropped a 4-0 decision at Chateaugay in its first division game.
The Lady Jackets claimed 2-1 wins over St. Regis Falls and Tupper Lake.
M-W 2 - St. Regis 1: The Yellow Jackets scored two first half goals with four different players collaborating in the scoring. Kendall Thompson connected from Phebe Grandy ad Abi Froats with 15 minutes remaining and Bella Kennedy scored from Hailey Marcellus with five minutes left.
Aoife Burke made four saves for M-W and the St. Regis Falls goaltender made 10 saves
M-W 2 - Tupper Lake 1: Annika Zysik figured in both goals for the Yellow Jackets. She scored from Hailey Marcellus with 26 minutes left in the first half and set up Kendall Thompson for the winning goal with 11 minutes left in the game.
Taylor Stoll tied the game for Tupper Lake netting a penalty shot with 34 minutes left in the game.
M-W goalie Aoife Burke made four saves and the Tupper Lake stopped made eight stops.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.